CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Gilbert Ray Mills Jr., 30, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
Eddie Hackney, 41, Branchville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Paul Eric Bennett Jr., 30, Jeffersonville, battery, interference with reporting of crime
Ivan Dee Mullins, 46, Otisco, witness contempt of court
Michael Scott Patton, 36, Summer Shade, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)
Todd Sieg, 43, Hardinsburg, court order return
Randall Glen Evans, 65, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Mark J. Jefferson Jr., 58, Memphis, warrant (felony)
Taeshawn Lamont Lee, 21, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jaycee D. Davis, 54, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Stephen Naquin, 44, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
Tommy To, 42, no address listed, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Ethan Michael Haycraft, 31, New Albany, domestic battery, disorderly conduct
Mary Elizabeth Simms, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Eric Honshell, 59, no address listed, resisting law enforcement, embezzlement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Sarena Stufflefield, 25, no address listed, battery with moderate injury to other person
Alexander Elijan Martin, 26, Williamsburg, VA, warrant (misdemeanor)
Robert Thomas Blum, 36, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Larry Allen Barker, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
John K. Crume, 49, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Scott Ellison, 55, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Cardell Bingham, 41, Detroit, MI, warrant (felony)
Trehvon P. Junior, 22, no address listed, warrant (felony)
James B. Rodgers, 50, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Robin A. Lumbirth, 25, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Jesse J. Jimenez, 25, no address listed, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Christopher Bronk, 27, no address listed, deal cocaine or narcotic, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession or use of legend drug or precursor, obstruction of justice
Gregory S. Weathers III, 19, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Carmen E. Galvan Angeles, 40, Salem, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years), habitual traffic violator (lifetime suspension), operator never licensed
Truman Cornett, 64, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Mario Rodriguez, 34, no address listed, reckless driving (all violations), possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, theft of motor vehicle
Bradley William Hudson, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Jack G. Knight, 64, Charlestown, domestic battery
Corease Dashon Howard, 25, Louisville, battery (no injury), resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, interference with reporting of crime, public intoxication by drugs
Jason Ramon McConnell, 36, New Albany, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine
Dion Zachary Harris, 38, New Albany, domestic battery (previous conviction), strangulation
Monterrio Smith, 29, New Salisbury, hold for other agency (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)
Dallas William Griffin, 55, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)
RELEASED
Cody James Bodenstadt, 27, Greenville, warrant (felony)
Cayla S. Ruth-Rayman, 34, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Cora Jones, 20, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Jessica M. Hobbs, 31, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Cheyenne Crum, 18, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), theft (shoplifting), false reporting threat
Desmond Crawford, 18, no address listed, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, maintaining a common nuisance (sale of alcohol), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Melvin Gordon Hockersmith, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Catherine Ramsey, 27, no address listed, theft (shoplifting)
Raynette J. Martinez, 32, Louisville, theft (shoplifting)
Shannon Faye Walker, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Trinity Taylor Bobbitt, 21, Jeffersonville, battery with moderate bodily injury to other
Nathan Norris, 39, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Dana Michelle Kapetanios, 45, Louisville warrant (felony)
China Nicole Williams, 23, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Emily M. Inman, 36, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), driving while intoxicated (controlled substance), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Rachel R. Harbeson, 33, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Herbert L. Clifford, 54, Elizabeth, warrant
Hailey M. Beckmann, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Feysal M. Abdullahi, 21, Louisville, warrant
Cortez D. Milton, 32, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Christopher W. Yarnell, 32, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Evan M. Stroud, 32, New Albany, warrant
Kourtney A. Cloepfil, 29, Borden, residential entry
Bryce A. Shirley, 24, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole), hold for Clark County
Anna L. Ishara, 41, Floyds Knobs, warrant
Edward R. Durbin, 32, no address listed, warrant
Garret J. Roberts, 27, Georgetown, warrant
Dylan C. Uhl, 30, Floyds Knobs, possession of legend drug, resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia
Kimberly L. Johnson, 34, Floyds Knobs, warrant
Roger D. McCarol, 55, New Albany, criminal confinement, domestic battery, intimidation, resisting law enforcement
Deion A. Griffey, 26, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, (hold for Louisville Metro)
Matthew K. Burns, 40, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Easia J. Shunnarah, 21, no address listed, possession of syringe, possession of narcotic drug
Heaven L. Dupin, 27, New Albany, criminal trespass
Timothy W. Fanning, 43, no address listed, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine
Brittany M. Ritchey, 27, New Albany, domestic battery
Jason P. Spalding, 44, New Albany, domestic battery
Justin L. Reid, 33, Georgetown, warrant (violation of parole)
Haley D. Lee, 28, Medors, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement
Melonie D. Kebsch, 32, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Jimmy C. Ballew, 39, no address listed, criminal trespass
Ronnie A. Klingsmith, 30, no address listed, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine
Vincent Hoover, 44, New Albany, warrant (court order transfer)
Dustin t. Meade, 35, Corydon, neglect of a dependent, public intoxication
RELEASED
Darrell A. Hamlin, 50, New Albany, operating without receiving a license
Demetrisuy X. Maize, 33, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (prior), driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers), carry handgun without permit
John K. Craven, 56, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (prior)
