BOOKED-IN
Ruben De Leon, 21, Battlecreek, MI, driving while intoxicated (refusal duties of arresting officer)
Donald R. Graham, 52, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony), interfering with law enforcement (using vehicle), resisting law enforcement, invasion of privacy, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Trenton Jordan Baucom, 26, Charlestown, warrant (felony), invasion of privacy
Brandi Afetse, 43, Elizabeth, hold for other agency (felony)
Heather Jo Mayfield, 48, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Ian Lorel Anson Baker Jr., 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Joshua Adam Yeager, 39, Hamilton, intimidation with a weapon
Brett Alan Battle, 60, East Chicago, warrant (misdemeanor)
Evelyn Kay Hunsucker, 52, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Destaney Michelle Taylor, 28, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Brittany Danielle Martino, 30, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Jacqueline Lacey Oliver, Jeffersonville, false identity statement, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Joshua Stuart Emery, 49, Borden, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Debra Faye Mitchell, 62, Jeffersonville
Natalie Sue Harris, 38, New Haven, KY, warrant (felony)
Donovan Brent Engle, 32, London, KY, warrant (felony)
Malachi I. Reynolds, 25, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Darreyl Wayne Dold II, 26, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Scott Allan Morrow, 49, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
BOOKED-IN
Lindsey A. McAuliffe, 29, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Christopher E. Russ, 41, Louisville, warrant (body attachment)
Bradley J. Applegate, 42, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Santana M. Whitman, 32, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Stormy L. Moore, 48, Floyds Knobs, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
Christopher W. Burks, 49, New Albany, operating without ever obtaining a license, warrant (failure to appear)
