CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Rickenya Lajazz Wilson, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony), escape from detention, hold for other agency (felony)
Anthony J. Smith, 28, New Albany, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Byron D. Forrest, 42, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Richard Thomas Ford, 55, New Salisbury, warrant (felony)
Katherine M. Hunt, 32, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Kevin F. McGahey, 55, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony), possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)
Gary Scott Settles, 50, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, obstruction of justice, hold for other agency (felony)
Steven Anthony Edwards, 24, Louisville, theft (firearm), carry handgun without license
Tammie Sue Brown, 51, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Jeremy Ray Burris, 33, Louisa, KY, hold for other agency (felony)
Matthew Dustin Jenkins, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
James M. Fry, 58, Jeffersonville, public intoxication (by alcohol), obstruction of traffic, resisting law enforcement
Brian Keith Basham, 33, New Albany, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
Gino Jermichael Williams, 29, Jeffersonville, criminal confinement, invasion of privacy, resisting law enforcement, sexual battery
Matthew Ray Anderson, 41, Memphis, hold for other agency (felony)
Scott Alexander Timmonds, 60, Nabb, invasion of privacy
Alejandra Lin, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Sarah Beth McKinney, 28, Georgetown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Terry L. Carroll, 45, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Bradley Tyler Sanders, 39, Clarksville, public intoxication (by alcohol)
Kenneth J. McPheeters, 62, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal duties of arresting officer)
Joshua K. Mullins, 40, Lebanon, PA, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia
Brandi L. Tamayo, 39, no address listed, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish of salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia
Brandi L. Tamayo, 39, no address listed, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish of salvia (possession only), possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)
RELEASED
Patricia Lynn Nagra, 45, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated (refusal duties of arresting officer)
Michael Patrick Finerty Jr., 48, Salem, driving while intoxicated
Lauren M. Hightower, 35, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Allen R. McCowan, 22, Sellersburg, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or II drug), possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor)
Brandon Joseph Huda, 24, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Stephen Scott Welch, 55, Sellersburg, theft (shoplifting)
Renae L. Dunn, 42, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Alec Jeffrey Oakes, 23, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Tyler Charles Pietrykowski, 31, Madison, driving while intoxicated
Nicholas Franklin Spencer, 28, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated
Anthony Cardell Brown, 24, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Yupeng Liu, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), disorderly conduct
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Dakayla D. White, 23, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Rashon R. Miller, 33, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Jordan T. Etheridge, 25, New Albany, resisting law enforcement in a motor vehicle
Jalen D. Forrest, 27, New Albany, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana with prior, driving while suspended with prior, resisting law enforcement in a motor vehicle
Maranda R. Westberry, 28, Leavenworth, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement, battery by bodily fluids
Joshua W. Taylor, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant
Anthony J. Clacy, 39, no address listed, driving while intoxicated (prior), resisting law enforcement with vehicle, driving while intoxicated (endangering), leaving the scene of property damage accident
Frances Hernandez Batista 27, Huntingburg, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug
Dennis C. Smith, 50, New Albany, warrant
Daniel L. Moberly, 50, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, warrant (violation of parole), hold for Clark County
Alisha A. Jennings, 41 New Albany, criminal trespass
Taylor L. Haley, 23, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Carly R. Stuff, 24, Floyds Knobs, public intoxication, disorderly conduct
Trent R. Lone, 28, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drug, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of drug paraphernalia
Donna S. Hebner, 62, Salem, dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, battery on law enforcement, obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement
Ronald W. Harrell, 51, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Justin C. Riley, 25, New Albany, possession of a narcotic drug
RELEASED
Oakley T. Walker, 29, Georgetown, KY, warrant
Nathaniel J. Weigleb, 18, New Albany, minor consumption of alcohol
Garrett C. Rice, 20, Floyds Knobs, minor consumption of alcohol
Kade E. Reynolds, 18, Floyds Knobs, minor consumption of alcohol
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.