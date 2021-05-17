CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Rickenya Lajazz Wilson, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony), escape from detention, hold for other agency (felony)

Anthony J. Smith, 28, New Albany, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Byron D. Forrest, 42, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Richard Thomas Ford, 55, New Salisbury, warrant (felony)

Katherine M. Hunt, 32, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Kevin F. McGahey, 55, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony), possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)

Gary Scott Settles, 50, Louisville, resisting law enforcement, obstruction of justice, hold for other agency (felony)

Steven Anthony Edwards, 24, Louisville, theft (firearm), carry handgun without license

Tammie Sue Brown, 51, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Jeremy Ray Burris, 33, Louisa, KY, hold for other agency (felony)

Matthew Dustin Jenkins, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

James M. Fry, 58, Jeffersonville, public intoxication (by alcohol), obstruction of traffic, resisting law enforcement

Brian Keith Basham, 33, New Albany, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)

Gino Jermichael Williams, 29, Jeffersonville, criminal confinement, invasion of privacy, resisting law enforcement, sexual battery

Matthew Ray Anderson, 41, Memphis, hold for other agency (felony)

Scott Alexander Timmonds, 60, Nabb, invasion of privacy

Alejandra Lin, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Sarah Beth McKinney, 28, Georgetown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Terry L. Carroll, 45, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Bradley Tyler Sanders, 39, Clarksville, public intoxication (by alcohol)

Kenneth J. McPheeters, 62, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal duties of arresting officer)

Joshua K. Mullins, 40, Lebanon, PA, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia

Brandi L. Tamayo, 39, no address listed, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish of salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

Brandi L. Tamayo, 39, no address listed, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish of salvia (possession only), possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)

RELEASED

Patricia Lynn Nagra, 45, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated (refusal duties of arresting officer)

Michael Patrick Finerty Jr., 48, Salem, driving while intoxicated

Lauren M. Hightower, 35, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Allen R. McCowan, 22, Sellersburg, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or II drug), possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor)

Brandon Joseph Huda, 24, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Stephen Scott Welch, 55, Sellersburg, theft (shoplifting)

Renae L. Dunn, 42, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Alec Jeffrey Oakes, 23, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Tyler Charles Pietrykowski, 31, Madison, driving while intoxicated

Nicholas Franklin Spencer, 28, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated

Anthony Cardell Brown, 24, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Yupeng Liu, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), disorderly conduct

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Dakayla D. White, 23, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Rashon R. Miller, 33, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Jordan T. Etheridge, 25, New Albany, resisting law enforcement in a motor vehicle

Jalen D. Forrest, 27, New Albany, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana with prior, driving while suspended with prior, resisting law enforcement in a motor vehicle

Maranda R. Westberry, 28, Leavenworth, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, resisting law enforcement, battery by bodily fluids

Joshua W. Taylor, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant

Anthony J. Clacy, 39, no address listed, driving while intoxicated (prior), resisting law enforcement with vehicle, driving while intoxicated (endangering), leaving the scene of property damage accident

Frances Hernandez Batista 27, Huntingburg, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug

Dennis C. Smith, 50, New Albany, warrant

Daniel L. Moberly, 50, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, warrant (violation of parole), hold for Clark County

Alisha A. Jennings, 41 New Albany, criminal trespass

Taylor L. Haley, 23, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Carly R. Stuff, 24, Floyds Knobs, public intoxication, disorderly conduct

Trent R. Lone, 28, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drug, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of drug paraphernalia

Donna S. Hebner, 62, Salem, dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, battery on law enforcement, obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement

Ronald W. Harrell, 51, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Justin C. Riley, 25, New Albany, possession of a narcotic drug

RELEASED

Oakley T. Walker, 29, Georgetown, KY, warrant

Nathaniel J. Weigleb, 18, New Albany, minor consumption of alcohol

Garrett C. Rice, 20, Floyds Knobs, minor consumption of alcohol

Kade E. Reynolds, 18, Floyds Knobs, minor consumption of alcohol

