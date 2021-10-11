BOOKED-IN
Jason Wayne Arnold, 40, Marengo, warrant (felony)
James Ronald Hochadel, 52, Scottsburg, invasion of privacy
Travis Waterbury, 26, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Stacey C. Wilson, 38, Newstead, MO, hold for U.S. Marshall
Thomas Wright, 34, Union, MO, hold for U.S. Marshall
Louis West, 32, St. Louis, MO, hold for U.S. Marshall
Brandon Campbell, 31, St. Louis, MO, hold for U.S. Marshall
Terrell Smith, 27, St. Louis, MO, hold for U.S. Marshall
John Whitehouse, 46, Perryville, MO, hold for U.S. Marshall
Joshua David Bubb, 36, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Josias Eleazar Zambrano Gutierrez, 21, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Hunt Brooke Teanna, 29, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Stephen Louis Baker, 61, no address listed, intimidation with a weapon, impersonating public servant (not police), public intoxication (by alcohol)
Stephen J. Pohlman Jr., 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Jonathan James Fagan, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Ryan W. Bright, 30, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Edwin Atchley, 49, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)
Andrew T. Hurd, 29, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony), invasion of privacy
Patrick Ramon Burage, 29, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Brandon Karrington, 21, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)
Shawn Christopher Conathan, 28, no address listed, residential entry
Patrick T. Lewis, 41, Clarksville, intimidation with a weapon, battery by bodily waste, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia
James Alfred Hyland, 53, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), parole violation
Joshua Lee Nash, 31, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Devin Scott Berry, 30, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
Maggie Lee Gronotte, 36, Clarksville, obstruction of traffic, resisting law enforcement
Eric Scott Campbell, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), intimidation to police or other occupational professional
Zack Luke Garcia, 28, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASEDJohn Paul Mahy, 46, New Washington, warrant (misdemeanor)
Martin Rhodes, 58, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Mykiah Highbaugh Pettiford, 29, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Rachel Thomason, 34, no address listed, driving while intoxicated (endangering person), driving while intoxicated (refusal), criminal mischief
Charles Markus Harris, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Garland R. Miller, 41, Putnamville Correctional Facility, warrant (court order transfer)
Steven B. Lush, 33, Greenville, warrant (violation of community corrections)
Alexis M. Barnes Davies, 21, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Jodi A. Reynolds, 40, Bloomington, warrant (failure to appear)
Dorothy M. Miller, 33, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Jeffrey R. Gregory, 29, Indianapolis, warrant (failure to appear)
Brooklyn M. Cooper, 23, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Ralph Coda, 49, Otisco, warrant (violation of parole)
Deconka M. Pugh, 37, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Jerry J. Deffron, 34, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Gabriel O. Daniels, 24, Floyds Knobs, warrant (violation of parole)
Chester L. Townsend, 48, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Carolyn K. Spencer, 59, Greenville, driving while intoxicated
Bryor I. Shipman, 20, French Lick, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug
Robert J. Walters Jr., 52, Paoli, operating while suspended with prior
Shannon L. Houchin, 59, Paoli, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of syringe, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug
Terron L. Cornelison, 31, Louisville, disorderly conduct, public intoxication
RELEASEDPeter D. Steinsberger, 26, New Albany, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, driving while intoxicated in a manner that endangers
Michael E. Garrison, 79, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)
