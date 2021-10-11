BOOKED-IN

Jason Wayne Arnold, 40, Marengo, warrant (felony)

James Ronald Hochadel, 52, Scottsburg, invasion of privacy

Travis Waterbury, 26, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Stacey C. Wilson, 38, Newstead, MO, hold for U.S. Marshall

Thomas Wright, 34, Union, MO, hold for U.S. Marshall

Louis West, 32, St. Louis, MO, hold for U.S. Marshall

Brandon Campbell, 31, St. Louis, MO, hold for U.S. Marshall

Terrell Smith, 27, St. Louis, MO, hold for U.S. Marshall

John Whitehouse, 46, Perryville, MO, hold for U.S. Marshall

Joshua David Bubb, 36, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Josias Eleazar Zambrano Gutierrez, 21, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Hunt Brooke Teanna, 29, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Stephen Louis Baker, 61, no address listed, intimidation with a weapon, impersonating public servant (not police), public intoxication (by alcohol)

Stephen J. Pohlman Jr., 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Jonathan James Fagan, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Ryan W. Bright, 30, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Edwin Atchley, 49, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)

Andrew T. Hurd, 29, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony), invasion of privacy

Patrick Ramon Burage, 29, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Brandon Karrington, 21, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)

Shawn Christopher Conathan, 28, no address listed, residential entry

Patrick T. Lewis, 41, Clarksville, intimidation with a weapon, battery by bodily waste, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia

James Alfred Hyland, 53, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), parole violation

Joshua Lee Nash, 31, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Devin Scott Berry, 30, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

Maggie Lee Gronotte, 36, Clarksville, obstruction of traffic, resisting law enforcement

Eric Scott Campbell, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), intimidation to police or other occupational professional

Zack Luke Garcia, 28, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, warrant (misdemeanor)

RELEASEDJohn Paul Mahy, 46, New Washington, warrant (misdemeanor)

Martin Rhodes, 58, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Mykiah Highbaugh Pettiford, 29, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Rachel Thomason, 34, no address listed, driving while intoxicated (endangering person), driving while intoxicated (refusal), criminal mischief

Charles Markus Harris, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Garland R. Miller, 41, Putnamville Correctional Facility, warrant (court order transfer)

Steven B. Lush, 33, Greenville, warrant (violation of community corrections)

Alexis M. Barnes Davies, 21, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Jodi A. Reynolds, 40, Bloomington, warrant (failure to appear)

Dorothy M. Miller, 33, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Jeffrey R. Gregory, 29, Indianapolis, warrant (failure to appear)

Brooklyn M. Cooper, 23, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Ralph Coda, 49, Otisco, warrant (violation of parole)

Deconka M. Pugh, 37, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Jerry J. Deffron, 34, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Gabriel O. Daniels, 24, Floyds Knobs, warrant (violation of parole)

Chester L. Townsend, 48, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Carolyn K. Spencer, 59, Greenville, driving while intoxicated

Bryor I. Shipman, 20, French Lick, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug

Robert J. Walters Jr., 52, Paoli, operating while suspended with prior

Shannon L. Houchin, 59, Paoli, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of syringe, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug

Terron L. Cornelison, 31, Louisville, disorderly conduct, public intoxication

RELEASEDPeter D. Steinsberger, 26, New Albany, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, driving while intoxicated in a manner that endangers

Michael E. Garrison, 79, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)

