CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Cobe White, 20, Clarksville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Christopher Kern Evans, 51, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement
Emily M. Jenkins, 32, Jeffersonville, criminal mischief
Michael Lee Brooks Jr., 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Wesley Derrick Robertson, 43, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Blake A. Johnson, 35, Madison, parole violation
David Wayne Proctor, 58, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jason Michael Griffin, 36, Sellersburg, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or ll drug
Keith Collins, 19, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement (suspect used a vehicle), carry handgun without license, reckless driving, operator never licensed, criminal recklessness, possession of marijuana
Jason Matthew Reilford, 42, Jeffersonville, burglary (felony), battery to public safety official, resisting law enforcement
Caleb Nathaniel Williams, 23, Charlestown, invasion of privacy
Lynda Michelle Wilson, 27, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe
Mindy Marie Holmes, 38, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, warrant (felony)
Lukisha Martin Bikai, 43, Jeffersonville, failure to appear for child support
Brooke Marie Barcenas-Magos, 34, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor), hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Ricky Dale Houston, 45, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Josh M. Nichols, 44, New Albany, theft (shoplifting), failure to appear for child support
Blaine Michale Gaga Lewis, 20, Henryville, domestic battery with bodily injury
Thomas Minghini, 52, Harbeson, DE, warrant (felony)
Tyler Lee Simmons, 35, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, hold for other agency (felony)
Mya L. Butcher, 18, no address listed, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, obstruction of justice, possession of syringe
Alphonso Lynell Ware IV, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kimberly Sue Pierce, 49, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Nathanial Haque Khondoker, 20, Memphis, battery, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Valirie Nicole Lakes, 41, North Vernon, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
Darrelle L. Brown, 18, Jeffersonville, theft (motor vehicle), resisting law enforcement (suspect used vehicle), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), operator never licensed, reckless driving
RELEASED
Joshua Blair Root, 41, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Dadrian Anthony Dickerson, 30, Jeffersonville, domestic battery (previous conviction), strangulation, criminal confinement, interference with reporting crime, criminal mischief
Shayney Kirstan Walsh, 30, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Christopher Bryce Anderson McCullum, 26, Jeffersonville, public intoxication by alcohol, disorderly conduct
David W. Nelson, 53, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Christopher Shane Ransdell, 37, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Joy E. Oglesby, 53, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass on dwelling
William Douglas Cooper, 33, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated
Benjamin Daniel Slein, 39, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Trant Allen Wilson, 30, Greenville, operator never licensed (prior unrelated conviction)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Stafanie N. Case, 36, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana
Brandon M. Funk, 26, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Jacob A. Sorrels, 29, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
William L. Hardin Jr., 51, Greenville, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Louisville Metro
Todd M. Brake, 41, Corydon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of syringe
Michael L. Wells, 50, Louisville, possession of syringe, hold for Kentucky Parole
Joshua S. Emerson, 40, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated, possession of cocaine
Ebony D. Morris, 35, New Albany, theft
Jordan T. Smith, 20, Clarksville, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, hold for Clark County
Noah W. Nevil, 21, New Albany, disorderly conduct
Gary C. Hash, 34, New Salisbury, warrant (failure to appear)
Christopher J. Zaepfel, 45, Brandenburg, KY, hold for Johnson County
Jacob A. Anderson, 26, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine
Bryce A. Shirley, 23, no address listed, residential entry, false informing, warrant (failure to appear)
Wesley A. Tackett, 42, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)
Brittney M. Skaggs, 35, New Albany, possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia, possession of legend drug, driving while intoxicated (narcotic), trafficking with an inmate
Kyle D. Rosenfield, 35, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
Daniel R. Goetzinger, 33, Underwood, warrant (failure to appear)
Devin C. Fleming, 22, Henryville, battery
Alexis N. Johnson, 24, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Shawn M. Patterson, 44, Henryville, warrant (failure to appear)
Steffanie A. Bobby, 30, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated
Landon T. Applegate, 29, Greenville, driving while intoxicated
Kevin L. Chumbley, 29, Palmyra, driving while intoxicated
Ryan C. Harshey, 43, New Albany, interference with reporting a crime
Miguel A. Avendano, 24, Fairdale, KY, driving while intoxicated
Dakota J. Roberts, 25, Clarksville, possession of marijuana
