CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Cobe White, 20, Clarksville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Christopher Kern Evans, 51, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement

Emily M. Jenkins, 32, Jeffersonville, criminal mischief

Michael Lee Brooks Jr., 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Wesley Derrick Robertson, 43, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Blake A. Johnson, 35, Madison, parole violation

David Wayne Proctor, 58, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jason Michael Griffin, 36, Sellersburg, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or ll drug

Keith Collins, 19, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement (suspect used a vehicle), carry handgun without license, reckless driving, operator never licensed, criminal recklessness, possession of marijuana

Jason Matthew Reilford, 42, Jeffersonville, burglary (felony), battery to public safety official, resisting law enforcement

Caleb Nathaniel Williams, 23, Charlestown, invasion of privacy

Lynda Michelle Wilson, 27, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe

Mindy Marie Holmes, 38, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, warrant (felony)

Lukisha Martin Bikai, 43, Jeffersonville, failure to appear for child support

Brooke Marie Barcenas-Magos, 34, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor), hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Ricky Dale Houston, 45, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Josh M. Nichols, 44, New Albany, theft (shoplifting), failure to appear for child support

Blaine Michale Gaga Lewis, 20, Henryville, domestic battery with bodily injury

Thomas Minghini, 52, Harbeson, DE, warrant (felony)

Tyler Lee Simmons, 35, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, hold for other agency (felony)

Mya L. Butcher, 18, no address listed, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, obstruction of justice, possession of syringe

Alphonso Lynell Ware IV, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Kimberly Sue Pierce, 49, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Nathanial Haque Khondoker, 20, Memphis, battery, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Valirie Nicole Lakes, 41, North Vernon, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)

Darrelle L. Brown, 18, Jeffersonville, theft (motor vehicle), resisting law enforcement (suspect used vehicle), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), operator never licensed, reckless driving

RELEASED

Joshua Blair Root, 41, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Dadrian Anthony Dickerson, 30, Jeffersonville, domestic battery (previous conviction), strangulation, criminal confinement, interference with reporting crime, criminal mischief

Shayney Kirstan Walsh, 30, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Christopher Bryce Anderson McCullum, 26, Jeffersonville, public intoxication by alcohol, disorderly conduct

David W. Nelson, 53, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Christopher Shane Ransdell, 37, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Joy E. Oglesby, 53, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass on dwelling

William Douglas Cooper, 33, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated

Benjamin Daniel Slein, 39, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Trant Allen Wilson, 30, Greenville, operator never licensed (prior unrelated conviction)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Stafanie N. Case, 36, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana

Brandon M. Funk, 26, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Jacob A. Sorrels, 29, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

William L. Hardin Jr., 51, Greenville, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Louisville Metro

Todd M. Brake, 41, Corydon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of syringe

Michael L. Wells, 50, Louisville, possession of syringe, hold for Kentucky Parole

Joshua S. Emerson, 40, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated, possession of cocaine

Ebony D. Morris, 35, New Albany, theft

Jordan T. Smith, 20, Clarksville, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, hold for Clark County

Noah W. Nevil, 21, New Albany, disorderly conduct

Gary C. Hash, 34, New Salisbury, warrant (failure to appear)

Christopher J. Zaepfel, 45, Brandenburg, KY, hold for Johnson County

Jacob A. Anderson, 26, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine

Bryce A. Shirley, 23, no address listed, residential entry, false informing, warrant (failure to appear)

Wesley A. Tackett, 42, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)

Brittney M. Skaggs, 35, New Albany, possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia, possession of legend drug, driving while intoxicated (narcotic), trafficking with an inmate

Kyle D. Rosenfield, 35, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

Daniel R. Goetzinger, 33, Underwood, warrant (failure to appear)

Devin C. Fleming, 22, Henryville, battery

Alexis N. Johnson, 24, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Shawn M. Patterson, 44, Henryville, warrant (failure to appear)

Steffanie A. Bobby, 30, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated

Landon T. Applegate, 29, Greenville, driving while intoxicated

Kevin L. Chumbley, 29, Palmyra, driving while intoxicated

Ryan C. Harshey, 43, New Albany, interference with reporting a crime

Miguel A. Avendano, 24, Fairdale, KY, driving while intoxicated

Dakota J. Roberts, 25, Clarksville, possession of marijuana

