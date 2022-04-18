CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Nelson Jacob Emery, 26, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia
Darron Allen Storie, 30, Henryville, battery (no injury), domestic battery
Kadie Steward Spencer, 30, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
James David Masterson, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
James Stanley Baugh, 57, Louisville, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)
Diana Lyn Randoldo, 49, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, hold for other agency (felony), possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia
Klay M. Hetrick, 32, Carrollton, KY, invasion of privacy
Jeremy Ray David Cochran, 23, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Henry Long, 39, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony), attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal confinement with weapon, armed robbery, stalking
Todd H. Deaton, 50, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Debra Smith, 41, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated, neglect of dependent, endangering a person, driving while intoxicated
Todd H. Deaton, 50, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Debra Smith, 41, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), neglect of dependent
Michael Wayne Leon, 49, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Jeonta J. Hayden, 30, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
Crystal Davis, 37, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
Stacie M. Belser, 24, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Holli D. Reibsome, 26, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Michael Ross, 47, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Troy Dale Pope, 46, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Larry Robert Loughman, 55, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Martell Deon Hall Jr., 18, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Travis Langdon, 52, no address listed, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years)
Katherine Lee Jeffries, 46, Otisco, warrant (felony)
Samuel Jason Davenport, 49, Charlestown, hold for other agency (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia
Edin Sanabria Portillo, 34, LaVergne, TN, neglect of dependent, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Bradley Czacher, 57, Henryville, intimidation
Cassie Garcia, 39, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Timothy J. Cooke, 59, Pekin, driving while intoxicated
Larry Mart, 71, Lexington, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident
Todd A. Dietrich, 57, Otisco, theft from motor vehicle, intimidation
Cassidy Lane Miller, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Tristan T. Callaway, 21, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Stephen Allen Spires, 48, Jeffersonville, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, warrant (misdemeanor)
Stacee N. Marshall, 35, Jeffersonville, reckless driving, driving while intoxicated
Ashley Elisabeth Johnson, 23, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Michael W. Baxter, 46, Sellersburg, warrant (court order transfer)
Steven L. Pierce, 37, no address listed, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Etowah County, AL
David S. Branagin, 50, Greencastle, warrant (violation of parole)
Leonard E. Voyles, 32, Pendleton Correctional Facility, warrant (court order transfer)
Matthew S. Welker, 68, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Donald A. McKim, 56, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Daniel S. Taylor, 19, Seymour, warrant (failure to appear)
Robert D. Wade, 55, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Chad J. Moreillon, 44, New Albany, warrant
Ryan M. Luckett, 28, Clarksville, invasion of privacy
Terry D. Herriford, 42, Louisville, false identity, auto theft, possession of methamphetamine
James M. Hardin, 32, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, theft
Adam W. Sears, 34, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Richard D. Roach, 39, Paoli, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine
Russell U. Burchett, 34, New Albany, domestic battery, criminal mischief, public intoxication
Kristin S. Moran, 36, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
William D. Money, 52, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
RELEASED
Joshua R. Smith, 35, New Albany, warrant
James F. Payne, 52, Jeffersonville, warrant
Austin P. Vangilder, 27, New Albany, battery
Thomas L. Disher, 59, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated
Davey G. Wright, 47, Crestwood, KY, driving while intoxicated
Jennifer D. Hall, 41, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Francis R. Duerr, 44, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.