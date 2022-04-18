CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Nelson Jacob Emery, 26, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia

Darron Allen Storie, 30, Henryville, battery (no injury), domestic battery

Kadie Steward Spencer, 30, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

James David Masterson, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

James Stanley Baugh, 57, Louisville, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)

Diana Lyn Randoldo, 49, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, hold for other agency (felony), possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of paraphernalia

Klay M. Hetrick, 32, Carrollton, KY, invasion of privacy

Jeremy Ray David Cochran, 23, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Henry Long, 39, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony), attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal confinement with weapon, armed robbery, stalking

Todd H. Deaton, 50, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Debra Smith, 41, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated, neglect of dependent, endangering a person, driving while intoxicated

Michael Wayne Leon, 49, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Jeonta J. Hayden, 30, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)

Crystal Davis, 37, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

Stacie M. Belser, 24, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Holli D. Reibsome, 26, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Michael Ross, 47, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Troy Dale Pope, 46, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Larry Robert Loughman, 55, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Martell Deon Hall Jr., 18, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Travis Langdon, 52, no address listed, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years)

Katherine Lee Jeffries, 46, Otisco, warrant (felony)

Samuel Jason Davenport, 49, Charlestown, hold for other agency (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

Edin Sanabria Portillo, 34, LaVergne, TN, neglect of dependent, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Bradley Czacher, 57, Henryville, intimidation

Cassie Garcia, 39, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Timothy J. Cooke, 59, Pekin, driving while intoxicated

Larry Mart, 71, Lexington, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident

Todd A. Dietrich, 57, Otisco, theft from motor vehicle, intimidation

Cassidy Lane Miller, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Tristan T. Callaway, 21, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Stephen Allen Spires, 48, Jeffersonville, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, warrant (misdemeanor)

Stacee N. Marshall, 35, Jeffersonville, reckless driving, driving while intoxicated

Ashley Elisabeth Johnson, 23, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Michael W. Baxter, 46, Sellersburg, warrant (court order transfer)

Steven L. Pierce, 37, no address listed, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Etowah County, AL

David S. Branagin, 50, Greencastle, warrant (violation of parole)

Leonard E. Voyles, 32, Pendleton Correctional Facility, warrant (court order transfer)

Matthew S. Welker, 68, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Donald A. McKim, 56, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Daniel S. Taylor, 19, Seymour, warrant (failure to appear)

Robert D. Wade, 55, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Chad J. Moreillon, 44, New Albany, warrant

Ryan M. Luckett, 28, Clarksville, invasion of privacy

Terry D. Herriford, 42, Louisville, false identity, auto theft, possession of methamphetamine

James M. Hardin, 32, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, theft

Adam W. Sears, 34, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Richard D. Roach, 39, Paoli, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine

Russell U. Burchett, 34, New Albany, domestic battery, criminal mischief, public intoxication

Kristin S. Moran, 36, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

William D. Money, 52, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

RELEASED

Joshua R. Smith, 35, New Albany, warrant

James F. Payne, 52, Jeffersonville, warrant

Austin P. Vangilder, 27, New Albany, battery

Thomas L. Disher, 59, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated

Davey G. Wright, 47, Crestwood, KY, driving while intoxicated

Jennifer D. Hall, 41, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Francis R. Duerr, 44, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

