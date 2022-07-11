BOOKED-IN

Chaunsey Diontae Hillard, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Shawn Leroy Martin Jr., 24, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Sean Patrick Dechert, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Ashley Alcorn, 31, Brownstown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Christopher William Douglas, 35, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jesse C. Pryor, 41, Fisherville, KY, driving while intoxicated

Elvin N. Torres, 44, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Hannah A. Winburn 30, no address listed, intimidation (threat to commit forcible felony)

Austin Lee Hamilton, 28, Brazil, driving while intoxicated

Veronica M. Atkins, 42, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of paraphernalia

John M. Gribbs, 36, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Andrew Victor Coy, 51, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Elicia N. Tutt, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Daniel A. Bowyer, 42, no address listed, intimidation to police or other occupational professional, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass

Gillian Suzanne Koch, 38, Georgetown, hold for other agency (felony)

Zach Campbell, 24, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Dustin Louis Waldo-Fehr, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Clayton Travis Chitwood, 32, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

Johnny Smiley, 27, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Courtney Leigh Varrick, 35, New Albany, intimidation, battery

Ben Michael Goodman, 45, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, strangulation

Todd Combs, 43, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Sierra Shane Briscoe, 26, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated

Kenneth Dwight Worrall Jr., 62, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or saliva (possession only)

Vipul Patel, 39, Franklin, criminal mischief, theft (shoplifting), public intoxication by drugs

Juan Antonio Lopez, 19, no address listed, public intoxication by drugs, driving while intoxicated

Qui S. Quin, 35, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Ashley Mare Cotton, 29, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Katie Ann Maupin, 35, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Charlotte Busm, 49, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Heather Lynn Duncan, 45, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)

Anja Lamara Taylor, 31, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jordan Taylor Etheridge, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

David J. Speer Jr., 67, Abbeyville, AL, public nudity, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle, theft, disorderly conduct

Waylon T. Bowling, 45, Waynesburg, KY, warrant

Katherine R. Kern, 51, New Albany, trespassing

Rhonda S. Emery, 45, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Tessa Hardin, 22, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Kevin A. Rowley 32 , Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Anthony J. Smith, 29, New Albany, unlawful carrying of a handgun, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Clark County

Kyle Dwight Wade, 42, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (prior)

Alyssa Bryant, 21, Louisville, hold for Louisville Metro (needs waiver)

Aaron Todd Evans, 52, Floyds Knobs, warrant

Breana Priscilla Reed, 28, New Albany, operating without ever receiving a license (prior), auto theft

Kyle Matthew Nichols, 43, Hardinsburg, driving while suspended (prior), hold for Orange County

RELEASED

Donnie R. Schildknecht, 35, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Carl Battiste Jr., 38, New Albany

Tyler K. Martin, 26, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear), warrant (failure to appear)

