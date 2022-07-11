BOOKED-IN
Chaunsey Diontae Hillard, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Shawn Leroy Martin Jr., 24, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Sean Patrick Dechert, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Ashley Alcorn, 31, Brownstown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Christopher William Douglas, 35, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jesse C. Pryor, 41, Fisherville, KY, driving while intoxicated
Elvin N. Torres, 44, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Hannah A. Winburn 30, no address listed, intimidation (threat to commit forcible felony)
Austin Lee Hamilton, 28, Brazil, driving while intoxicated
Veronica M. Atkins, 42, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of paraphernalia
John M. Gribbs, 36, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Andrew Victor Coy, 51, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Elicia N. Tutt, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Daniel A. Bowyer, 42, no address listed, intimidation to police or other occupational professional, resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass
Gillian Suzanne Koch, 38, Georgetown, hold for other agency (felony)
Zach Campbell, 24, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Dustin Louis Waldo-Fehr, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Clayton Travis Chitwood, 32, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
Johnny Smiley, 27, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Courtney Leigh Varrick, 35, New Albany, intimidation, battery
Ben Michael Goodman, 45, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, strangulation
Todd Combs, 43, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Sierra Shane Briscoe, 26, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated
Kenneth Dwight Worrall Jr., 62, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or saliva (possession only)
Vipul Patel, 39, Franklin, criminal mischief, theft (shoplifting), public intoxication by drugs
Juan Antonio Lopez, 19, no address listed, public intoxication by drugs, driving while intoxicated
Qui S. Quin, 35, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Ashley Mare Cotton, 29, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Katie Ann Maupin, 35, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Charlotte Busm, 49, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Heather Lynn Duncan, 45, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)
Anja Lamara Taylor, 31, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jordan Taylor Etheridge, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
David J. Speer Jr., 67, Abbeyville, AL, public nudity, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle, theft, disorderly conduct
Waylon T. Bowling, 45, Waynesburg, KY, warrant
Katherine R. Kern, 51, New Albany, trespassing
Rhonda S. Emery, 45, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Tessa Hardin, 22, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Kevin A. Rowley 32 , Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Anthony J. Smith, 29, New Albany, unlawful carrying of a handgun, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Clark County
Kyle Dwight Wade, 42, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (prior)
Alyssa Bryant, 21, Louisville, hold for Louisville Metro (needs waiver)
Aaron Todd Evans, 52, Floyds Knobs, warrant
Breana Priscilla Reed, 28, New Albany, operating without ever receiving a license (prior), auto theft
Kyle Matthew Nichols, 43, Hardinsburg, driving while suspended (prior), hold for Orange County
RELEASED
Donnie R. Schildknecht, 35, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Carl Battiste Jr., 38, New Albany
Tyler K. Martin, 26, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear), warrant (failure to appear)
