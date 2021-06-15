CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Tre'Sean Michael Vincent, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Christopher Bellou, 38, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony), possession of syringe, false informing, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Lloyd Crump, 37, Memphis, TN, warrant (felony)

Christopher Brown, 53, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

William L. Crawford, 41, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

Joseph Paul Proctor, 40, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Stephanie Pruitt, 48, no address listed, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Michael J. Driver, 40, New Albany, warrant

Charles E. Robinson, 37, Clarksville, warrant, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, resisting law enforcement

Crystal M. Densmore, 54, Elizabeth, operating while intoxicated (refusal), possession of marijuana

John E. Ferguson, 51, no address listed, possession of controlled substance, possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia

Donald L. Cunningham, 46, New Albany, warrant

Kenneth L. Scotland, 46, Louisville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Anthony A. Briscoe, 27, Georgetown, operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Theodore A. Smith, 55, Corralitos, CA, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (endangerment)

RELEASED

None

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you