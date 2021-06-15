CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Tre'Sean Michael Vincent, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
Christopher Bellou, 38, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony), possession of syringe, false informing, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Lloyd Crump, 37, Memphis, TN, warrant (felony)
Christopher Brown, 53, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
William L. Crawford, 41, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
Joseph Paul Proctor, 40, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Stephanie Pruitt, 48, no address listed, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Michael J. Driver, 40, New Albany, warrant
Charles E. Robinson, 37, Clarksville, warrant, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, resisting law enforcement
Crystal M. Densmore, 54, Elizabeth, operating while intoxicated (refusal), possession of marijuana
John E. Ferguson, 51, no address listed, possession of controlled substance, possession of heroin, possession of paraphernalia
Donald L. Cunningham, 46, New Albany, warrant
Kenneth L. Scotland, 46, Louisville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Anthony A. Briscoe, 27, Georgetown, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Theodore A. Smith, 55, Corralitos, CA, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (endangerment)
RELEASED
None
