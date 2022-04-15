CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Cody J. Reagan, 26, Corydon, warrant (misdemeanor)

Alexander Lee Brummett, 24, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony), probation violation

Sonny Hoskins Sr., 56, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Holly Renee Akins, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Tommie Gordon, 34, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Melissa Marie Bailey, 39, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Nelson Jacob Emery, 26, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia

RELEASED

Kandrea Tishawn Mitchell, 31, no address listed, resisting law enforcement with vehicle (causing injury to medical services provider or police), resisting law enforcement, carry handgun without license, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

FLOYD COUNTY

No Floyd County Bookins were released on Good Friday

