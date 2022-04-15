CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Cody J. Reagan, 26, Corydon, warrant (misdemeanor)
Alexander Lee Brummett, 24, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony), probation violation
Sonny Hoskins Sr., 56, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Holly Renee Akins, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Tommie Gordon, 34, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Melissa Marie Bailey, 39, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Nelson Jacob Emery, 26, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia
RELEASED
Kandrea Tishawn Mitchell, 31, no address listed, resisting law enforcement with vehicle (causing injury to medical services provider or police), resisting law enforcement, carry handgun without license, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
FLOYD COUNTY
No Floyd County Bookins were released on Good Friday
