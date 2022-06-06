BOOKED-IN

Anthony R. Plunkett, 39, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash or salvia (possession only), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Deante A. Williams, 44, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Benjamin Nathan Goffinet, 34, Jeffersonville, refusal to identify, resisting law enforcement

Jacie Eddins, 44, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

Justin Leverett, 43, New Albany, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or ll drug), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Joseph N. Roberts Jr., 37, Charlestown, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement

Chance Logan Money, 35, Clarksville, domestic battery

Jessica Nicole Holliday, 36, New Albany, criminal recklessness

Kyle C. Goodman, 19, Sellersburg, burglary, battery to public safety official engaged in official duties, resisting law enforcement (two prior convictions), illegal consumption of alcohol by minor

Nicholas James Budwick, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Christopher Antwan Clark, 37, Jacksonville, FL, theft, hold for other agency (felony)

Tyler A. Gullett, 22, Pewee Valley, KY., hold for other agency (felony)

Alexander J. Carlquist, 32, Derby, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (enhancing circumstances), possession of methamphetamine, hold for other agency (felony)

Alesia Dawn Neal, 48, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Felix Chavez Encarnacion, 22, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Miguel Hernandez Rosas, 53, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

De’Angelo Antonio Hampton, 24, Feredale, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)

Troy Allen Adams, 42, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Alan Michale Murray, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

David Thuman Simpson, 57, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Bradley Wayne Inscoe, 35, Taylorsville, NC, warrant (misdemeanor)

Ronald Allen Knotts, 56, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Gregory Wayne Lee, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Dadrian Anthony Dickerson, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Brian Anthony Kenney, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Paul Douglas Crisp, 52, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Adam Wayne Sears, 48, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jason Victor Goforth, 48, Fredericksburg, TX, false informing (hindering law enforcement process), identity deception

Todd Hamden Ayres, 36, Charlestown, domestic battery

Michael S. Jeffries, 55, Deputy, possession of methamphetamine, hold for other agency (felony)

Demetrail L. Miller, 27, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), warrant (misdemeanor)

Derek Justin Wininger, 44, Borden, warrant (felony)

Michelle Xochilt De LaVega, 26, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

John James Scalley, 64, Campbellsburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

James Gribbins, 30, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Hermes Amaya Polanco, 25, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

David Michael Lackey, 29, Henryville, warrant (felony)

Elick Sanders Wolfe, 30, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Jordan Jay Budwick, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Brenda Sue Brown, 52, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

Tammy Leigh Jones, 54, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated

Paul R. Young, 35, Cincinnati, OH, resisting law enforcement, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, driving while intoxicated (endangerment)

Dallas W. Griffin, 55, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Donald A. McKim, 56, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Abigail K. Davidson, 27, Louisville, public intoxication

Roy L. Alford, 51, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

David M. Lackey, 29, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)

Timothy L. Huber, 47, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

David W. Conley, 63, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (endangerment)

Christopher A. Ratcliff, 18, Corydon, reckless driving, possession of marijuana

Austin W. Fey, 18, New Albany, battery

