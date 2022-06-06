BOOKED-IN
Anthony R. Plunkett, 39, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash or salvia (possession only), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Deante A. Williams, 44, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Benjamin Nathan Goffinet, 34, Jeffersonville, refusal to identify, resisting law enforcement
Jacie Eddins, 44, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
Justin Leverett, 43, New Albany, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or ll drug), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Joseph N. Roberts Jr., 37, Charlestown, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement
Chance Logan Money, 35, Clarksville, domestic battery
Jessica Nicole Holliday, 36, New Albany, criminal recklessness
Kyle C. Goodman, 19, Sellersburg, burglary, battery to public safety official engaged in official duties, resisting law enforcement (two prior convictions), illegal consumption of alcohol by minor
Nicholas James Budwick, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Christopher Antwan Clark, 37, Jacksonville, FL, theft, hold for other agency (felony)
Tyler A. Gullett, 22, Pewee Valley, KY., hold for other agency (felony)
Alexander J. Carlquist, 32, Derby, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (enhancing circumstances), possession of methamphetamine, hold for other agency (felony)
Alesia Dawn Neal, 48, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Felix Chavez Encarnacion, 22, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Miguel Hernandez Rosas, 53, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
De’Angelo Antonio Hampton, 24, Feredale, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)
Troy Allen Adams, 42, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Alan Michale Murray, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
David Thuman Simpson, 57, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Bradley Wayne Inscoe, 35, Taylorsville, NC, warrant (misdemeanor)
Ronald Allen Knotts, 56, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Gregory Wayne Lee, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Dadrian Anthony Dickerson, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Brian Anthony Kenney, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Paul Douglas Crisp, 52, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Adam Wayne Sears, 48, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jason Victor Goforth, 48, Fredericksburg, TX, false informing (hindering law enforcement process), identity deception
Todd Hamden Ayres, 36, Charlestown, domestic battery
Michael S. Jeffries, 55, Deputy, possession of methamphetamine, hold for other agency (felony)
Demetrail L. Miller, 27, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), warrant (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
Derek Justin Wininger, 44, Borden, warrant (felony)
Michelle Xochilt De LaVega, 26, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
John James Scalley, 64, Campbellsburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
James Gribbins, 30, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Hermes Amaya Polanco, 25, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
David Michael Lackey, 29, Henryville, warrant (felony)
Elick Sanders Wolfe, 30, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Jordan Jay Budwick, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Brenda Sue Brown, 52, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia
Tammy Leigh Jones, 54, Floyds Knobs, driving while intoxicated
BOOKED-IN
Paul R. Young, 35, Cincinnati, OH, resisting law enforcement, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, driving while intoxicated (endangerment)
Dallas W. Griffin, 55, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Donald A. McKim, 56, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Abigail K. Davidson, 27, Louisville, public intoxication
Roy L. Alford, 51, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
David M. Lackey, 29, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)
RELEASED
Timothy L. Huber, 47, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
David W. Conley, 63, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (endangerment)
Christopher A. Ratcliff, 18, Corydon, reckless driving, possession of marijuana
Austin W. Fey, 18, New Albany, battery
