CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Atu Damont Mason, 26, Frankfort, KY, warrant (felony), carry handgun without license, intimidation to police officer

Terrell Lamont Roberts, 37, Louisville, warrant (felony), trafficking with inmate with controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (schedule l), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession or use of Legend drug or precursor, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

Jose Francisco Castillo Noriega, 23, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Juan Samuel Cintron, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Anthony A. Samuels, 34, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Donald Cook Jr., 47, Vevay, warrant (felony)

Taeshawn Lamont Lee, 19, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), theft (firearm), possession or use of Legend drug or precursor, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I), carry handgun without license

Dustin Lee Keeton, 27, Lanesville, battery (no injury)

Allen J. Ferguson, 38, Corydon, warrant (felony)

Robert Dewaine Saccoccio, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Curtis Wayne Mitchell, 32, Bedford, warrant (misdemeanor)

Calvin Louis Kavanaugh, 53, Jeffersonville, habitual traffic violator, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years), driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

RELEASED

Randall Glen Evans, 64, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated

Derius Isabelle Bell, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Cierra N. James, 21, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Richard S. Gregory, 53, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Adam Bryan Urieta, 27, Charlestown, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)

Dorian Deshawn Williams, 26, Madison, IL, carry handgun without license

Martin Zuniga Martinez, 30, Clarksville, operator never licensed

Elijan Keith Walls, 24, Augusta, GA, carry handgun without license, machine gun (own or possess without license)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Terrance M. Bennett, 21, Louisville, warrant

Shaun J. Raley, 39, New Albany, possession of firearm by felon, dealing marijuana, possession of methamphetamine

Raymond L. Scharfenberger, 55, no address listed, invasion of privacy

Shane A. Lawson, 44, New Albany, warrant

Michael E. Heintz, 50, New Albany, operating while intoxicated, public intoxication

Christopher D. Talley, 34, New Albany, 34, New Albany, operating while intoxicated

Charie N. Herron, 32, Louisville, theft

Diane M. Drury, 33, Louisville, possession of narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe

Dorothy C. Denton, 43, Hardinsburg, warrant (failure to appear)

Gregory B. Vires, 26, Scottsburg, possession of cocaine, possession of Legend drug, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana

Daniel S. Melcher, 26, New Albany, leaving the scene of an accident, public intoxication

Stephen C. Kellams, 40, New Albany, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury

Lamont T. Owens, 34, Louisville, warrant

RELEASED

Jade M. Weber, 27, New Albany, warrant

Stony L. Keith, 38, Sellersburg, warrant

Kristieana K. Raley, 30, New Albany, dealing marijuana

Robert W. Goodman, 23, Louisville, operating while intoxicated

Lawrence C. Joshua, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant

