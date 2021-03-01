CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Atu Damont Mason, 26, Frankfort, KY, warrant (felony), carry handgun without license, intimidation to police officer
Terrell Lamont Roberts, 37, Louisville, warrant (felony), trafficking with inmate with controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (schedule l), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession or use of Legend drug or precursor, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia
Jose Francisco Castillo Noriega, 23, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Juan Samuel Cintron, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Anthony A. Samuels, 34, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Donald Cook Jr., 47, Vevay, warrant (felony)
Taeshawn Lamont Lee, 19, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), theft (firearm), possession or use of Legend drug or precursor, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I), carry handgun without license
Dustin Lee Keeton, 27, Lanesville, battery (no injury)
Allen J. Ferguson, 38, Corydon, warrant (felony)
Robert Dewaine Saccoccio, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Curtis Wayne Mitchell, 32, Bedford, warrant (misdemeanor)
Calvin Louis Kavanaugh, 53, Jeffersonville, habitual traffic violator, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years), driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
RELEASED
Randall Glen Evans, 64, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated
Derius Isabelle Bell, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Cierra N. James, 21, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Richard S. Gregory, 53, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Adam Bryan Urieta, 27, Charlestown, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)
Dorian Deshawn Williams, 26, Madison, IL, carry handgun without license
Martin Zuniga Martinez, 30, Clarksville, operator never licensed
Elijan Keith Walls, 24, Augusta, GA, carry handgun without license, machine gun (own or possess without license)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Terrance M. Bennett, 21, Louisville, warrant
Shaun J. Raley, 39, New Albany, possession of firearm by felon, dealing marijuana, possession of methamphetamine
Raymond L. Scharfenberger, 55, no address listed, invasion of privacy
Shane A. Lawson, 44, New Albany, warrant
Michael E. Heintz, 50, New Albany, operating while intoxicated, public intoxication
Christopher D. Talley, 34, New Albany, 34, New Albany, operating while intoxicated
Charie N. Herron, 32, Louisville, theft
Diane M. Drury, 33, Louisville, possession of narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia, possession of syringe
Dorothy C. Denton, 43, Hardinsburg, warrant (failure to appear)
Gregory B. Vires, 26, Scottsburg, possession of cocaine, possession of Legend drug, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana
Daniel S. Melcher, 26, New Albany, leaving the scene of an accident, public intoxication
Stephen C. Kellams, 40, New Albany, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury
Lamont T. Owens, 34, Louisville, warrant
RELEASED
Jade M. Weber, 27, New Albany, warrant
Stony L. Keith, 38, Sellersburg, warrant
Kristieana K. Raley, 30, New Albany, dealing marijuana
Robert W. Goodman, 23, Louisville, operating while intoxicated
Lawrence C. Joshua, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant
