BOOKED-IN
Joshua O’Jeda Rivera, 28, Marysville, intimidation, domestic battery
Hayden Nathaniel Frazier, 20, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Jamye Lynn Hart, 43, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Sarah Kriston Badgett, 38, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Paula M. Caudill, 48, Floyds Knobs, warrant (felony)
Madison Brooke Gowen, 25, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jonathon Paul Borton, 24, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Barry Charrette, 42, Radcliffe, KY, hold for other agency (felony), battery (with injury), resisting law enforcement, escape from detention, possession of methamphetamine
Jeremy Earl Anderson, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Jarica Michelle Dunaway, 33, Clarksville, theft (shoplifting with prior), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), hold for U.S. Marshal
Shanda Elizabeth Asher, 28, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)
Maleah Kay Roberts, 22, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Francois Niyomugabo, 28, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Derek T. Clark, 25, Henryville, embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspect’s care), battery (no injury), warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Sandra Lewis, 35, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Rickie Alan Cobb, 61, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Fernando Menendez Lazarte, 53, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Nathaniel Alan Stewart, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Brittany R. Avery, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
BOOKED-IN
Kenneth C. Starrett, 37, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Bullitt County, KY
Samantha M. Stanley, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Bradley A. Coleman, 45, Crothersville, warrant (failure to appear)
Kimberly L. Johnson, 34, Floyds Knobs, warrant
Todd A.Taylor, 53, Palmyra, warrant, hold for Harrison County
Kimberly J. Muncy, 50, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Clark County
Brittany A. Reynolds, 30, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass
RELEASED
None
