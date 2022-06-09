BOOKED-IN

Joshua O’Jeda Rivera, 28, Marysville, intimidation, domestic battery

Hayden Nathaniel Frazier, 20, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Jamye Lynn Hart, 43, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Sarah Kriston Badgett, 38, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Paula M. Caudill, 48, Floyds Knobs, warrant (felony)

Madison Brooke Gowen, 25, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jonathon Paul Borton, 24, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Barry Charrette, 42, Radcliffe, KY, hold for other agency (felony), battery (with injury), resisting law enforcement, escape from detention, possession of methamphetamine

Jeremy Earl Anderson, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Jarica Michelle Dunaway, 33, Clarksville, theft (shoplifting with prior), possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), hold for U.S. Marshal

Shanda Elizabeth Asher, 28, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)

Maleah Kay Roberts, 22, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Francois Niyomugabo, 28, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Derek T. Clark, 25, Henryville, embezzlement (misappropriation of money, property or other entrusted in suspect’s care), battery (no injury), warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Sandra Lewis, 35, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Rickie Alan Cobb, 61, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Fernando Menendez Lazarte, 53, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Nathaniel Alan Stewart, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Brittany R. Avery, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

BOOKED-IN

Kenneth C. Starrett, 37, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Bullitt County, KY

Samantha M. Stanley, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Bradley A. Coleman, 45, Crothersville, warrant (failure to appear)

Kimberly L. Johnson, 34, Floyds Knobs, warrant

Todd A.Taylor, 53, Palmyra, warrant, hold for Harrison County

Kimberly J. Muncy, 50, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Clark County

Brittany A. Reynolds, 30, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass

RELEASED

None

Tags

Trending Video