BOOKED-IN
Charles Scott Goforth, 36, Charlestown, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Aaron Christopher Jones 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Jerri A. Cooper, 49, Borden, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Cynthia Rose Ritter, 42, no address listed, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Travis Shawn Cooper, 48, Bloomington, warrant (felony)
Ryan Christopher McFadden, 35, Madison, warrant (felony)
Troy Stephen Rudy, 36, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Todd Alan Blanco, 51, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Eric L. Trump, 36, Jeffersonville, theft of motor vehicle
Ann Marie Struble, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Julian Anthony Romines, 29, Floyds Knobs, warrant (misdemeanor)
Aiyanna Lark Lindsey, 22, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Donna Lynn Dematos, 54, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Dana F. McGrew, 37, New Albany, domestic battery
William David Dooley, 42, New Middletown, resisting law enforcement (suspect used a vehicle), resisting law enforcement, hold for other agency
Sara E. Russell, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
David G. Henderhan, 43, Sellersburg, reporting of persons posing serious and present danger or being at risk, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), visiting a common nuisance
Gena Lyne Ferguson, 21, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Brittany Holmes, 33, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Deborah L. Hampton-Springer, 41, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Carlos Dwan Walker, 51, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Alexzandria Marie Graham, no address listed, visiting a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (prior conviction)
Christopher Raymond Journey, 46, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Jamall Rashawn Bradley, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jeremy Dowe McQuirt, 45, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
William Bruce Amig, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Aaron Wayne Kidwell, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Charles Marcus Alexzander Blankenbaker, 21, New Albany, intimidation with a weapon
Drew Michael Hampton, 31, Charlestown, criminal recklessness with a weapon
Ruhle Thomas Pollard, 70, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Shawn Michael Roberts, 27, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Kyle William McConnell, 38, Jeffersonville, disarming law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle, theft of motor vehicle, intimidation (threat to commit forcible felony), resisting law enforcement, battery to public safety official engaged in official duties
Brent Davis Quinn, 33, Jeffersonville, theft, resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Justin S. Blincoe, 40, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Brittany Ritchey, 37, no address listed, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Nelson Ponce, 44, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (refusal), operator never licensed
Robert R. Wood Jr., 58, Clarksville, false informing, intimidation with a weapon, carry handgun without license
Johnny Allen York Jr., 45, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Anthony Taylor, 30, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Timothy D. Taylor, 38, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Danielle O. Payton, 31, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Jevon Deshawn Harris-Curry, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
BOOKED-IN
Rhonda K. Dell, 58, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, driving while suspended
Jesse D. Thompson, 40, Borden, possession of syringe, hold for Clark County
Lindsay D. Robinson, 33, Mitchell, warrant
Clarence R. Smith, 53, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Jillian R. Rudd, 31, Sellersburg, warrant, violation of parole
Anthony C. Edwards, 26, New Albany, warrant
Charles J. Shoots, 52, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Ariel J. Bradshaw, 38, New Albany battery on a person less than 14 years old
Jeremiah N. Huff, 31, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
Christopher Parizo, 39, New Albany, domestic battery, strangulation, resisting law enforcement
Blake D. Eldridge, 31, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Omar Cruz-Bernabe, 31, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Steven A. Lannan, 32, Louisville, warrant
William M. Spellman, 34, Brookhaven, GA, institutional criminal mischief, possession of paraphernalia, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana
William R. Duban Vasquez, 30, New Albany, operating without ever obtaining a license
Gracia L. Alfredo, 37, Clarksville, operating without ever obtaining a license
