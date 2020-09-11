CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jennifer Renae Trew, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

David Sean Whitaker, 31, Fredericksburg, hold for other agency (felony)

Tiffany Lynn Craig, 32, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Jeffrey Wayne Reardon, 53, Memphis, warrant (felony)

Larry Robert Loughman, 53, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Brian A. Thurman, 49, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Robert Charles Knerr, 44, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Eddie J. Hackney, 39, New Albany, possession of syringe, possession of narcotic drug

Tasha M. Conard, 38, Louisville, theft, criminal trespass

Jeffrey L. Davey, 49, Louisville, warrant (body attachment)

Joshua L. Nash, 30, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, warrant (failure to appear)

Chase R. Blalock, 26, Borden, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)

RELEASED

Kevin C. McLeod, 38, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Tags

