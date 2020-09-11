CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jennifer Renae Trew, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
David Sean Whitaker, 31, Fredericksburg, hold for other agency (felony)
Tiffany Lynn Craig, 32, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Jeffrey Wayne Reardon, 53, Memphis, warrant (felony)
Larry Robert Loughman, 53, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Brian A. Thurman, 49, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Robert Charles Knerr, 44, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Eddie J. Hackney, 39, New Albany, possession of syringe, possession of narcotic drug
Tasha M. Conard, 38, Louisville, theft, criminal trespass
Jeffrey L. Davey, 49, Louisville, warrant (body attachment)
Joshua L. Nash, 30, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, warrant (failure to appear)
Chase R. Blalock, 26, Borden, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)
RELEASED
Kevin C. McLeod, 38, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
