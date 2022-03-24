CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Willie Marshall Mays, 44, Indianapolis, deal cocaine or narcotic, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years), driving while suspended (prior conviction), leaving the scene of an accident, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Larry Clay Gilley, 66, Hardinsburg, warrant (felony)

Ashley Janet Embry, 37, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Chloe Ann Lucille Wiseman, New Middletown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Christopher Joe Bellamy, 49, Chicago, IL, warrant (misdemeanor)

Taylor Wayne Day, 23, Clarksville, domestic battery

Brian Grant Collins, 34, Jeffersonville, theft (pocket picking, prior), domestic battery, strangulation, warrant (felony)

Jeremy Ray David Cochran, 23, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

Jennifer Renee Daffron, 31, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Christopher James Hurst, 31, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

RELEASED

Sanford R. Walker, 48, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Anthony Michael Cull, 52 Louisville, theft (motor vehicle), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Bobby R. Dunn, 76, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Keli Elizabeth Goomey, 38, no address listed, theft (motor vehicle), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Jennifer Renae Trew, 47, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Tiffany Renee Mohr, 33, Charlestown, intimidation with a weapon

Ada C. Strickland, 59, Borden, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Cody D. Sheckles, 34, English, warrant (failure to appear)

Antwone M. Jennings, 37, New Albany, warrant

Kristen R. Foster, 48, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia, warrant

RELEASED

Dustin L. Herald, 34, Dale, warrant (failure to appear)

