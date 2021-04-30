CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Brandon James Dummich, 39, New Albany, parole violation

Shaun T. Miles, 37, Louisville, battery (no injury)

Timothy Cunningham, 43, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated (controlled substance)

Wesley E. Hensley, 33, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Michael Edmondson, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Brian Anthony Kenney, 50, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Ricky Howard Bledsoe II, 28, Underwood, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), neglect of dependent

Joshua Blair Root, 41, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Dadrian Anthony Dickerson, 30, Jeffersonville, domestic battery (previous conviction), strangulation, criminal confinement, interference with reporting crime, criminal mischief

RELEASED

Nina F. O'Neal, 34, New Albany, court order return

Steven Kelley Miller, 27, Hanover, warrant (felony)

Stephen Ray Enlow, 55, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, burglary, resisting law enforcement, theft, criminal mischief

Henry Cornett Jr., 30, New Washington, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Cory Nathaniel Grant, 31, Plainfield, hold for other agency (felony)

David Michael Brewer, 48, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jose Luis Riojas Jr., 21, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Joseph Z. Jones, 21, New Albany, carrying a handgun without a license

Sarah R. Spicer, 32, Austin, warrant (failure to appear)

Cory N. Grant, 31, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear)

Matthew K. Burns, 39, no address listed, criminal trespass

Anthony R. Brinley, 44, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Edward E. Terry, 37, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct

William M. Lee, 28, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

RELEASED

Kimberly A. Stimson, 52, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

