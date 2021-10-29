BOOKED-IN
Brianna Nicole Kay Roberts, 26, Salem, warrant (misdemeanor)
Carlos Jordan, 39, Louisville, theft (motor vehicle), carry handgun without license
Derek Trey Ross, 30, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Paul Richard Price, 39, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Lisa Marie Murphy, 45, Jeffersonville, court order return
Dustin Adam Amy, 36, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Darien Scot Tatgenhorst, 29, Clarksville, invasion of privacy
Matthew Wayne Taylor, 31, Charlestown, warrant (felony), invasion of privacy
Ariel Allan, 29, Memphis, hold for other agency (felony)
Jenevieve Mae Rumpel, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
James Isaacs, 23, no address listed, carry handgun without license, hold for other agency (felony)
Michael Frankeberger, 34, no address listed, refusal to identify, resisting law enforcement, carry handgun without license, driving while intoxicated
Leland Schilling, 22, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
None
BOOKED-IN
Daniel A. Ott, 36, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Dejerna E. Willis, 42, Louisville, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Hardin County, KY
Kedar O. Murrell, 22, New Albany, invasion of privacy
Jared A. Casey, 30, New Albany, child exploitation
RELEASED
None
