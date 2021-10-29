BOOKED-IN

Brianna Nicole Kay Roberts, 26, Salem, warrant (misdemeanor)

Carlos Jordan, 39, Louisville, theft (motor vehicle), carry handgun without license

Derek Trey Ross, 30, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Paul Richard Price, 39, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Lisa Marie Murphy, 45, Jeffersonville, court order return

Dustin Adam Amy, 36, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Darien Scot Tatgenhorst, 29, Clarksville, invasion of privacy

Matthew Wayne Taylor, 31, Charlestown, warrant (felony), invasion of privacy

Ariel Allan, 29, Memphis, hold for other agency (felony)

Jenevieve Mae Rumpel, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

James Isaacs, 23, no address listed, carry handgun without license, hold for other agency (felony)

Michael Frankeberger, 34, no address listed, refusal to identify, resisting law enforcement, carry handgun without license, driving while intoxicated

Leland Schilling, 22, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

None

BOOKED-IN

Daniel A. Ott, 36, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Dejerna E. Willis, 42, Louisville, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Hardin County, KY

Kedar O. Murrell, 22, New Albany, invasion of privacy

Jared A. Casey, 30, New Albany, child exploitation

RELEASED

None

