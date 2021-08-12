CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Joshua Little, 41, Clarksville, child exploitation (produces/distributes/presents child porn)

Bradley Scott Bright 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Michael A. Banks Jr., 26, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Jessica L. Henson, 40, Charlestown, burglary (building or structure), residential entry (burglary/breaking and enter)

RELEASED

None

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Brandon D. Taylor, 46, Floyds Knobs, theft, leaving the scene of an accident

Traveon D. Green, 20, New Albany, strangulation, domestic battery

Christopher Bendl, 55, Louisville, warrant

Raymond J. Palazzo, 37, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Cecil J. Wallace, 39, New Castle, warrant (court order transfer)

Robert D. Wheat, 34, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Chloe R. Lykken, 32, Louisville, theft

William E. Wheeler, 64, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole), warrant (failure to appear)

Alisha A. Jennings, 42, no address listed, criminal trespass

RELEASED

Diontae D. Lathan, 24, New Albany, reckless driving

