CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Joshua Little, 41, Clarksville, child exploitation (produces/distributes/presents child porn)
Bradley Scott Bright 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Michael A. Banks Jr., 26, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Jessica L. Henson, 40, Charlestown, burglary (building or structure), residential entry (burglary/breaking and enter)
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Brandon D. Taylor, 46, Floyds Knobs, theft, leaving the scene of an accident
Traveon D. Green, 20, New Albany, strangulation, domestic battery
Christopher Bendl, 55, Louisville, warrant
Raymond J. Palazzo, 37, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Cecil J. Wallace, 39, New Castle, warrant (court order transfer)
Robert D. Wheat, 34, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Chloe R. Lykken, 32, Louisville, theft
William E. Wheeler, 64, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole), warrant (failure to appear)
Alisha A. Jennings, 42, no address listed, criminal trespass
RELEASED
Diontae D. Lathan, 24, New Albany, reckless driving
