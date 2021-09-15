CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN (Sept. 9 & 10)
Lincoln Michael Thomas Porter, 26, Charlestown, burglary
Gregory D. Radford, 54, Jeffersonville, battery
Derek Michael Jarboe, 31, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Logan Kyle Rudolph, 30, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Jerry Bennett, 37, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, driving while suspended (prior conviction), reckless driving
Tony Seth Fraley, 22, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Gisel Alejandra Guterrez-Martinez, 29, Charlestown, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Evelyn Kay Hunsucker, 51, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), resisting law enforcement
Kevin Gerald Moreland, 54, Lexington, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, warrant (felony)
RELEASED (Sept. 9 & 10)
Shelly Renee Goldman, 24, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)
Jonathan M. Brennan, 43, Fredericksburg, warrant (felony
BOOKED-IN (Sept. 10, 11, 12)
Clayton Ronald Pierce, 23, Jeffersonville, battery to public safety official engaged in official duties, strangulation, resisting law enforcement, domestic battery
Todd B. Willenborg Jr., 28, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Jeremiah Brady Robinson, 27, no address listed, domestic battery
Philip Scott Stellwag, 58, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident with injury
Zachary T. Lanham, 37, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
RELEASED (Sept. 10, 11, 12)
Nettina L. Carter, 36, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)
Richard Lunsford, 46, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Charles Edward Mayfield, 61, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Aaron Lanell Martin, 37, Clarksville, domestic battery, residential entry
Victoria Faith Hardin, 29, Clarksville, public intoxication by alcohol, resisting law enforcement
Marcus Snelling, 28, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
BOOKED-IN (Sept. 13 & 14)
Charles W. Barker, 39, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
Christopher Lee Grose, 40, New Albany, warrant (felony)
David Edward Barton Jr., 39, Elizabeth, burglary, embezzlement
James W. Rogers, 38, Bloomington, hold for U.S. Marshall
Randall B.Allen, 55, New Smyrna, FL., hold for U.S. Marshall
Devon Marcel Glenn, 28, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
Mario Diaz, 21, Madison, driving while intoxicated, trafficking with an inmate
Holly Elizabeth Shanks, 38, Charlestown, carry handgun without license, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug)
Christopher Murray, 31, Louisville, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug)
Ernest Needler, 50, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years)
RELEASED (Sept. 13 & 14)
Lucas Timothy Funk, 38, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), hold for other agency (felony)
BOOKED-IN (Sept. 14 & 15)
Dillon Christian Prewitt, 31, Otisco, domestic battery, criminal confinement, intimidation
Daron Emanuel Robinson, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Jenifer Anna Kramer, 35, Clarksville, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
Lenie Relles Grittith, 43, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon, domestic battery
Amber Nicole Steele, 33, Borden, intimidation to police or other occupational professional, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief
Roxann Humphrey, 48, Louisville, warrant (felony)
George Joseph Crawford, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Clinesha Henry, 26, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Shayne Preston Cecil, 45, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Brenda Gail Nett, 45, Louisville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED (SEPT. 14 & 15)
Ernest Needler, 50, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN (Sept. 9 & 10)
Avery A. Blocker, 22, Palmyra, warrant
Zachary R. Sturgeon,30, Milltown, warrant (failure to appear)
Michael O. Proctor, 44, no address listed, possession of a handgun (with felon), possession of a handgun with altered identification
Andrew W. Reid, 33, Clarksville, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of handgun without a license)
Robyn L. Johnson, 31, Pekin, warrant (failure to appear)
Isaac E. Ellis, 19, New Albany, warrant
Christopher M. Roberts, 36, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Jonathon A. Frantz, 29, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear)
Emily J. Adams, 29, Charlestown, warrant
RELEASED (Sept. 9 & 10)
Kristen M. Cozine, 44, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Devin S. Berry, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
BOOKED-IN (Sept. 10, 11, 12)
Ronald Z. Patterson, 32, Radcliff, KY, possession of a handgun without a license, theft of a firearm, hold for Hardin County, KY
Gary L. Jenkins, 52, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Christopher J. Helton, 33, Austin, warrant (violation of parole)
Bailey S. Denton, 23, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Wesley D. Stockton, 36, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
Richard H. Ridewig, 39, Palmyra, driving while intoxicated, operating without ever obtaining license
Nettina L. Carter, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant
Janie G. Diaz, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Ryan W. Adam, 30, Sellersburg, possession of marijuana, possession of narcotic drug
Lacey A. Payne, 30, no address listed, public intoxication by drugs
Chivis J. Cook, 32, New Albany, criminal recklessness, aggravated battery
Brent A. Sturgeon, 43, Lanesville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana
Nancy C. Wilson, 43, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Dawn L. Richardson, 32, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED (Sept. 10, 11, 12)
Deshayla M. Yewell, 20, New Albany, warrant
Eugena A. Boyd, 40, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Brandy S. Williams, 36, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Matthew T. Ward, 46, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated
BOOKED-IN (Sept. 13 & 14)
Samuel D. Hulak, 32, Louisville, auto theft, possession of paraphernalia, criminal mischief, visiting a common nuisance
Joshua S. Adkins, 33, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), warrant (violation of parole)
Russell W. Miller, 35, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole), warrant (failure to appear), possession of paraphernalia, obstruction of justice
Dakota C. Carroll, 24, New Middletown, warrant (violation of parole)
Corey W. Hoffmeister, 29, Princeton, court order transfer, hold for Gibson County
Destaney M. Taylor, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (court order transfer), hold for Clark County
David C. Timberlake, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Lucus T. Funk, 38, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear)
Doloris L. Price, 27, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Jenny K. Collins, 27, Floyds Knobs, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement
RELEASED (Sept. 13 & 14)
Oreda K. Broadue, 48, Cincinnati, OH, warrant
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN (Sept. 14 & 15)
Cory A. Underwood-Kuhns, 43, Corydon, possession of syringe, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana
Shannon N. Williams, 28, New Albany, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine
Kelly D. Futter, 52, Pekin, warrant (failure to appear)
Michael R. Hiser, 44, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Jefferson County, KY
RELEASED (Sept. 14 & 15)
None
