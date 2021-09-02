BOOKED-IN
Chad Allen DeVore, 30, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon
Desijuan Berry, 19, no address listed, illegal possession of alcohol, carry handgun without a license
Gail A. Miller, 64, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Shane Tyler James, 31, Otisco, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor)
RELEASED
Courtney Jerome McDonough, 40, Louisville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Devon Brown, 21, New Albany, contributing to the delinquency of a minor (not drug or alcohol)
BOOKED-IN
Shelley A. Flowers, 29, Louisville, warrant
Jesus Aguirre, 41, Clarksville, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, theft, operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license
Amy N. Aiken, 43, Frankfort, KY, warrant (failure to appear)
Billy J. Asher, 36, Sellersburg, warrant (failure to appear)
Alicia K. Girten, 49, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Robert E. Callis, 35, New Albany, intimidation, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement
Heather L. Duncan, 44, Scottsburg, warrant (failure to appear)
Dewayne Mays, 39, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Carolyn S. Santiago, 47, Louisville, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Bullitt County, KY
Noah D. Pittman, 25, Salem, warrant
Zachary J. Karlin, 30, New Albany, warrant
RELEASED
Shauntail L. Bradford. 48, Louisville, warrant
