BOOKED-IN
Kyle Jeffrey Minor, 24, Jeffersonville, court order return
Jessica Leigh Robinson, 26, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Pedro U. Guerrero Jaimes, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Courtney Ne’Shell Harris, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Brandy Michell Schafer, 36, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Taylor M. Deaton, 19, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I), legend drug possession, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), maintaining a common nuisance (legend drug)
Quinton C. Isenhower, 18, Madison, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), visiting a common nuisance (controlled substance), hold for other agency (felony)
Blake C. Cox, 18, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
RELEASED
Anthony Charles Feaster, 52, Louisville, invasion of privacy
Thomas Howard Johnson, 60, Sellersburg, domestic battery
Tammy J. Singleton, 47, Palmyra, dealing methamphetamine, carry handgun without license, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of methamphetamine
Dylan R. Boman, 38, Henryville, warrant (felony)
Ryan Jacob Jefferson, 33, Borden, warrant (felony)
Rocky L. King, 38, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Jeremy R. Reeves, 42, Maysville, KY, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of syringe, possession of steroids
Shannon D. Helms, 27, Louisville, possession of handgun without a permit, theft, possession of marijuana
Darren P. Burke, 57, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Sarha K. Jennings, 24, New Albany, warrant
Vaughn J. Jantzen, 50, Palmyra, warrant (violation of parole)
Daniel L. Truax, 36, New Albany, warrant
