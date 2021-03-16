BOOKED-IN

Kyle Jeffrey Minor, 24, Jeffersonville, court order return

Jessica Leigh Robinson, 26, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Pedro U. Guerrero Jaimes, 34, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Courtney Ne’Shell Harris, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Brandy Michell Schafer, 36, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Taylor M. Deaton, 19, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance (schedule I), legend drug possession, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), maintaining a common nuisance (legend drug)

Quinton C. Isenhower, 18, Madison, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), visiting a common nuisance (controlled substance), hold for other agency (felony)

Blake C. Cox, 18, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

RELEASED

Anthony Charles Feaster, 52, Louisville, invasion of privacy

Thomas Howard Johnson, 60, Sellersburg, domestic battery

Tammy J. Singleton, 47, Palmyra, dealing methamphetamine, carry handgun without license, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of methamphetamine

Dylan R. Boman, 38, Henryville, warrant (felony)

Ryan Jacob Jefferson, 33, Borden, warrant (felony)

BOOKED-IN

Rocky L. King, 38, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Jeremy R. Reeves, 42, Maysville, KY, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of syringe, possession of steroids

Shannon D. Helms, 27, Louisville, possession of handgun without a permit, theft, possession of marijuana

Darren P. Burke, 57, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Sarha K. Jennings, 24, New Albany, warrant

RELEASED

Vaughn J. Jantzen, 50, Palmyra, warrant (violation of parole)

Daniel L. Truax, 36, New Albany, warrant

