CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Kaivona B. Maratea, 29, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine

Robert L. O'Neal, 23, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, theft of motor vehicle, theft, trafficking with an inmate, resisting law enforcement

James Edward Williams, 60, Indianapolis, warrant (felony)

Faye Nicole Roberts, 45, El Cahon, CA, hold for U. S. Marshall

Travis W. Ross, 42, Lawrenceville, IL, warrant (felony)

Tyrone Williams, 28, Jeffersonville, disorderly conduct, intimidation to police officer

Kyle McIntosh, 22, Scottsburg, obscene performance with a person, child solicitation

Michael Colby Fuller, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Jason M. Wallace, 39, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)

Kevin L. Wilson, 23, Glen Ellyn, resisting law enforcement (using vehicle)

Jon R. Schuppert, 36, New Albany, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property, criminal mischief, burglary

Nicole Butler, 39, Scottsburg, visiting a common nuisance (prior unrelated conviction), dealing methamphetamine (enhancing circumstances), possession of methamphetamine

Lester Butler, 41, Scottsburg, possession of methamphetamine with enhancement, dealing methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance (controlled substance/drug paraphernalia), carry handgun without license

Yana Laland, 34, Indianapolis, hold for other agency (felony)

Corey Daniel Zoeller, 27, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Clifford D. Morris, 52, Louisville, warrant (felony), battery to public official engaged in official duties, resisting law enforcement

Natalia Romero, 37, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Jeremy D. Hutt, 39, Charlestown, warrant (felony), carry handgun without license, possession of paraphernalia

Mark Anthony Marksberry, 56, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Jessica Lee Henson, 40, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, dealing methamphetamine, visiting a common nuisance, invasion of privacy

Gregory W. Portman Jr., 39, Charlestown, invasion of privacy

Brandon Lee Masters, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Lynn Mudd, 41, Louisville, theft, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication by drugs

Devin Christopher Haynes, 26, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass (dwelling)

Patrick Lewis, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

James F. McPhall Jr., 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Maurice Leon Thompson, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Elizabeth Weathersby, 33, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Brittany Renee Lee, 32, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Billy Niyirgira, 23, Louisville, criminal mischief

Charles Gordon, 41, Clarksville, domestic battery

Ethan Nathaniel DellaRosa, 41, Henryville, neglect of dependent, contributing to the deliquency of a minor (drugs)

Craig Lamonte Davey, 51, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

James Willard Hanifen, 32, New Albany, burglary, criminal mischief, criminal trespass (prior conviction or same property), resisting law enforcement

RELEASED

Jennifer Lynn Fox, 41, Lexington, warrant (felony)

Sidnie Maurand Hunter, 28, Madison, warrant (felony)

John Lee Green Jr., 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Darnell J. Shirley, 31, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Matthew J. Langdon , 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Ashley Danielle Deaton, 33, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance (schedule l)

Hisham Abdalla Sam, 18, Charlestown, theft of motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance (schedule l), legend drug possession, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Kevin L. Wilson, 23, Glen Ellyn, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle

Christina Lee Stamm, 41, Roanoke, driving while intoxicated

Kevin Patrick Konfrst, 27, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior conviction, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), carry handgun without license

Bryantt Johnson, 18, Louisville, carry handgun without license

Brian K. Pheghley, 57, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Jade McWilliams, 24, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Jeffrey Alen Eads Jr., 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Jeffrey L. McMahel, 58, Paoli, warrant (felony)

Jeremy D. Hutt, 39, Charlestown, warrant (felony), carry handgun without license, carry handgun when convicted of felony within 15 years, possession of paraphernalia

Kenneth R. Johnston, 35, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal duties of arresting officer)

Ethan Scott Marshall, 29, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years)

Justin Charles Riley, 25, Clarksville, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug, possession of syringe

Mandi Richardson, 35, Sellersburg, conversion, theft of motor vehicle

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Dylon L. Tindle, 23, New Albany, warrant

Dylan M. Lester, 29, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Ronald E. Moore, 53, Louisville, warrant

Lorie D. Holt, 38, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Sherman M. Skinner, 38, Salem, warrant (violation of parole)

Curtis L. Roehrig, 31, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Nickolas C. Wedding, 31, New Albany, warrant

Mark D. Scott, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)

Treshawn L. Coffee, 18, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, intimidation, criminal recklessness

David E. Wiseman, 29, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (endangering), possession of a hypodermic syringe, hold for Clark County

Kurt A. Wright, 22, Pekin, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, driving while suspended with prior

Aaron M. Springer, 47, Louisville, possession of a cocaine or narcotic drug, hold for Clark County

Brandy D. Payton, 44, New Albany, possession of legend drug, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, criminal recklessness, battery on law enforcement, battery on law enforcement, driving while suspended (prior), possession of marijuana, criminal mischief

Sarah R. Williams, 38, New Albany, legend drug prescription violation, possession of marijuana

Richard K. Warren, 35, Clarksville, warrant

Penny S. Dvorak, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant

RELEASED

Spencer A Kelly, 19, Charlestown, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of handgun without license

Todd A. Numikoski, 32, Louisville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of a handgun without license

Michael J. Stark, 39, Greenville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Rachel O. Porter, 21, Louisville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (endangerment)

Romarro J. Bradford, 23, New Albany, possession of marijuana, possession of handgun without license

Robjay D. Potter, 27, Louisville, possession of handgun without license

Ariadna O. Ortega, 34, Louisville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you