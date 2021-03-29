CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Kaivona B. Maratea, 29, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine
Robert L. O'Neal, 23, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, schedule I or II drug, theft of motor vehicle, theft, trafficking with an inmate, resisting law enforcement
James Edward Williams, 60, Indianapolis, warrant (felony)
Faye Nicole Roberts, 45, El Cahon, CA, hold for U. S. Marshall
Travis W. Ross, 42, Lawrenceville, IL, warrant (felony)
Tyrone Williams, 28, Jeffersonville, disorderly conduct, intimidation to police officer
Kyle McIntosh, 22, Scottsburg, obscene performance with a person, child solicitation
Michael Colby Fuller, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Jason M. Wallace, 39, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)
Kevin L. Wilson, 23, Glen Ellyn, resisting law enforcement (using vehicle)
Jon R. Schuppert, 36, New Albany, criminal trespass with prior conviction for same property, criminal mischief, burglary
Nicole Butler, 39, Scottsburg, visiting a common nuisance (prior unrelated conviction), dealing methamphetamine (enhancing circumstances), possession of methamphetamine
Lester Butler, 41, Scottsburg, possession of methamphetamine with enhancement, dealing methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance (controlled substance/drug paraphernalia), carry handgun without license
Yana Laland, 34, Indianapolis, hold for other agency (felony)
Corey Daniel Zoeller, 27, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Clifford D. Morris, 52, Louisville, warrant (felony), battery to public official engaged in official duties, resisting law enforcement
Natalia Romero, 37, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Jeremy D. Hutt, 39, Charlestown, warrant (felony), carry handgun without license, possession of paraphernalia
Mark Anthony Marksberry, 56, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Jessica Lee Henson, 40, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine, dealing methamphetamine, visiting a common nuisance, invasion of privacy
Gregory W. Portman Jr., 39, Charlestown, invasion of privacy
Brandon Lee Masters, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Lynn Mudd, 41, Louisville, theft, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication by drugs
Devin Christopher Haynes, 26, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass (dwelling)
Patrick Lewis, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
James F. McPhall Jr., 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Maurice Leon Thompson, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Elizabeth Weathersby, 33, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Brittany Renee Lee, 32, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Billy Niyirgira, 23, Louisville, criminal mischief
Charles Gordon, 41, Clarksville, domestic battery
Ethan Nathaniel DellaRosa, 41, Henryville, neglect of dependent, contributing to the deliquency of a minor (drugs)
Craig Lamonte Davey, 51, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
James Willard Hanifen, 32, New Albany, burglary, criminal mischief, criminal trespass (prior conviction or same property), resisting law enforcement
RELEASED
Jennifer Lynn Fox, 41, Lexington, warrant (felony)
Sidnie Maurand Hunter, 28, Madison, warrant (felony)
John Lee Green Jr., 25, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Darnell J. Shirley, 31, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Matthew J. Langdon , 26, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Ashley Danielle Deaton, 33, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance (schedule l)
Hisham Abdalla Sam, 18, Charlestown, theft of motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance (schedule l), legend drug possession, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Kevin L. Wilson, 23, Glen Ellyn, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle
Christina Lee Stamm, 41, Roanoke, driving while intoxicated
Kevin Patrick Konfrst, 27, New Albany, driving while suspended with prior conviction, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), carry handgun without license
Bryantt Johnson, 18, Louisville, carry handgun without license
Brian K. Pheghley, 57, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Jade McWilliams, 24, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Jeffrey Alen Eads Jr., 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Jeffrey L. McMahel, 58, Paoli, warrant (felony)
Jeremy D. Hutt, 39, Charlestown, warrant (felony), carry handgun without license, carry handgun when convicted of felony within 15 years, possession of paraphernalia
Kenneth R. Johnston, 35, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal duties of arresting officer)
Ethan Scott Marshall, 29, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years)
Justin Charles Riley, 25, Clarksville, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug, possession of syringe
Mandi Richardson, 35, Sellersburg, conversion, theft of motor vehicle
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Dylon L. Tindle, 23, New Albany, warrant
Dylan M. Lester, 29, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Ronald E. Moore, 53, Louisville, warrant
Lorie D. Holt, 38, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Sherman M. Skinner, 38, Salem, warrant (violation of parole)
Curtis L. Roehrig, 31, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Nickolas C. Wedding, 31, New Albany, warrant
Mark D. Scott, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Treshawn L. Coffee, 18, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, intimidation, criminal recklessness
David E. Wiseman, 29, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (endangering), possession of a hypodermic syringe, hold for Clark County
Kurt A. Wright, 22, Pekin, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, driving while suspended with prior
Aaron M. Springer, 47, Louisville, possession of a cocaine or narcotic drug, hold for Clark County
Brandy D. Payton, 44, New Albany, possession of legend drug, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, criminal recklessness, battery on law enforcement, battery on law enforcement, driving while suspended (prior), possession of marijuana, criminal mischief
Sarah R. Williams, 38, New Albany, legend drug prescription violation, possession of marijuana
Richard K. Warren, 35, Clarksville, warrant
Penny S. Dvorak, 51, Jeffersonville, warrant
RELEASED
Spencer A Kelly, 19, Charlestown, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of handgun without license
Todd A. Numikoski, 32, Louisville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of a handgun without license
Michael J. Stark, 39, Greenville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Rachel O. Porter, 21, Louisville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated (endangerment)
Romarro J. Bradford, 23, New Albany, possession of marijuana, possession of handgun without license
Robjay D. Potter, 27, Louisville, possession of handgun without license
Ariadna O. Ortega, 34, Louisville, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
