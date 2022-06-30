CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Samantha Michelle Stanley, 33, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Joseph Luke Branham, 18, Charlestown, battery with injury, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or saliva (possession only)

David Allen Pollard, 31, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Donnie Gavin Watt, 45, Clarksville, domestic battery

Brittany Ann Reynolds, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Hailey Marie Beckman, 28, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Brittany Nicole Hardin, 33, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)

Amber Lynn Kinsey, 44, Charlestown, warrant (felony), theft (shoplifting)

RELEASED

Norman Lee Baker III, 29, Jeffersonville, robbery, shoplifting

James Paul Morgan, 33, Borden, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotics

Teresa F. Louden, 49, no address listed, criminal trespass (entering property after denied entry)

Brendon M. King, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Angela Lynne Becht, 45, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Devon Martell Johnson, 30, Louisville, (warrant)

Walter D. Gutierrez-Claros, 20, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Courtney Anne Mills, 34, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of a narcotic drug, dealing in methamphetamine

James Edward Denton, 53, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Jason Aaron Proctor, 37, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Jose Lemen Hernandez, 37, New Albany, public intoxication

Clinton Justice McIntyre, 25, Georgetown, warrant (failure to appear)

Lacee Justice Carrasco, 23, New Albany, disorderly conduct

Thomas Lewis Disher, Floyds Knobs, needs waiver, hold for Cherokee County, GA

RELEASED

Melissa Ann Russell, 53, Georgetown, driving while intoxicated

