CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
David Bruce Mead, 36, Palatine, IL, reckless driving, resisting law enforcement (suspect used a vehicle)
Albert R. Dillard, 72, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy
Manuel Vasquez Soto, 38, Plainfield, hold for U.S. Marshall
Lawrence G. Case, 36, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Larry Allen Baker Jr., 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Derrick O'Connor, 54, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Kevin Anthony Doss, 29, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
William Michael Welty, 50, Charlestown, invasion of privacy, battery (no injury)
David Edward Barton Jr., 39, Elizabeth, theft (shoplifting), criminal trespass, violation of court order
Douglas Dee Ward, 53, Charlestown, hold for other agency (felony)
Ryan Gibson Hesler, 42, Jeffersonville, dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, neglect of dependent, maintaining a common nuisance (sale of alcohol), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession of paraphernalia
Jodi M. Wagoner, 37, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, neglect of dependent, maintaining a common nuisance (sale of alcohol), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession of paraphernalia
Timothy Noble McCutcheon, 31, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
Kerri Lee Reid, 27, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), visiting a common nuisance (controlled substance)
Michael E. Beld, 44, no address listed, parole violation, possession of methamphetamine, visiting a common nuisance (sale of alcohol), possession of paraphernalia (introduced into body)
RELEASED
Luis Jose Perea Diaz, 20, Jeffersonville, public intoxication by alcohol
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Braylin L. Hardin, 26, New Albany, warrant
Derango L. Davis, 29, no address listed, criminal trespass
Terry G. Callahan, 32, Louisville, warrant
Kelly A. Baird, 28, New Albany, visiting a common nuisance
Chelsea M. Goodhue, 27, Clarksville, visiting a common nuisance, possession of syringe
Chantelle R. Pearce, 29, Marengo, visiting a common nuisance
Russell A. Broughton, 53, New Albany, visiting a common nuisance
Ethan W. Johnson, 30, Clarksville, visiting a common nuisance
Michael L. Alexander, 34, New Albany, visiting a common nuisance
Aaron M. Nichols, 32, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), visiting a common nuisance
Jacob O. Robinson, 44, Charlestown, warrant
Kyle W. Day, 28, Ramsey, driving while suspended with prior, possession of syringe, possession of narcotic drug, public intoxication
Barry R. Charrette, 41, Scottsburg, needs to sign waiver for Hardin County, KY
Stephen L. McCoskey, 29, New Albany, warrant
RELEASED
Richard K. Warren, 35, Clarksville, visiting a common nuisance
