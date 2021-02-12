CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

David Bruce Mead, 36, Palatine, IL, reckless driving, resisting law enforcement (suspect used a vehicle)

Albert R. Dillard, 72, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy

Manuel Vasquez Soto, 38, Plainfield, hold for U.S. Marshall

Lawrence G. Case, 36, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Larry Allen Baker Jr., 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Derrick O'Connor, 54, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Kevin Anthony Doss, 29, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

William Michael Welty, 50, Charlestown, invasion of privacy, battery (no injury)

David Edward Barton Jr., 39, Elizabeth, theft (shoplifting), criminal trespass, violation of court order

Douglas Dee Ward, 53, Charlestown, hold for other agency (felony)

Ryan Gibson Hesler, 42, Jeffersonville, dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, neglect of dependent, maintaining a common nuisance (sale of alcohol), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession of paraphernalia

Jodi M. Wagoner, 37, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, neglect of dependent, maintaining a common nuisance (sale of alcohol), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, possession of paraphernalia

Timothy Noble McCutcheon, 31, Sellersburg, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)

Kerri Lee Reid, 27, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), visiting a common nuisance (controlled substance)

Michael E. Beld, 44, no address listed, parole violation, possession of methamphetamine, visiting a common nuisance (sale of alcohol), possession of paraphernalia (introduced into body)

RELEASED

Luis Jose Perea Diaz, 20, Jeffersonville, public intoxication by alcohol

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Braylin L. Hardin, 26, New Albany, warrant

Derango L. Davis, 29, no address listed, criminal trespass

Terry G. Callahan, 32, Louisville, warrant

Kelly A. Baird, 28, New Albany, visiting a common nuisance

Chelsea M. Goodhue, 27, Clarksville, visiting a common nuisance, possession of syringe

Chantelle R. Pearce, 29, Marengo, visiting a common nuisance

Russell A. Broughton, 53, New Albany, visiting a common nuisance

Ethan W. Johnson, 30, Clarksville, visiting a common nuisance

Michael L. Alexander, 34, New Albany, visiting a common nuisance

Aaron M. Nichols, 32, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), visiting a common nuisance

Jacob O. Robinson, 44, Charlestown, warrant

Kyle W. Day, 28, Ramsey, driving while suspended with prior, possession of syringe, possession of narcotic drug, public intoxication

Barry R. Charrette, 41, Scottsburg, needs to sign waiver for Hardin County, KY

Stephen L. McCoskey, 29, New Albany, warrant

RELEASED

Richard K. Warren, 35, Clarksville, visiting a common nuisance

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you