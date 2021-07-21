CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Misty D. Hess, 41, Charlestown, aggravated battery, domestic battery
Kevin A. Cain, 26, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Jared Anthony Coatney, 32, Racine, WI, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia
Morgan Rhea Edwards, 27, Marysville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Angela C. Mayes, 45, Salem, warrant (misdemeanor)
Bryan K. Middleton, 47, Troy, IN, warrant (felony)
Stuart Helfrich, 57, Indianapolis, warrant (felony)
Troy Allen Redfoot, 46, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
Tyler D. Brown, 23, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Christopher Martin, 35, Corydon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), possession of syringe, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor)
Brittney Michelle Skaggs, 35, New Albany, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated (controlled substance), neglect of dependent
Timothy Lewis Mullins, 48, Otisco, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kenneth William Kern II, 43, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Michael Shaffer, 25, Louisville, parole violation, theft of motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated
Victor Alfonso Colin, 31, Columbia, SC, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
RELEASED
None
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Eliyahu R. Perkins, 27, Louisville, warrant
Derrick J. Tyler, 34, New Albany, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Jefferson County, KY
Jolene P. Wiggers, 41, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Brian J. Liter, 38, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Bart E. Dilling, 51, Borden, warrant (failure to appear)
Blake T. Trusty, 26, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Margaret E. Rodriguez, 30, Charlestown, warrant
Cindy M. Grumbley, 34, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Mahaly A. Surgenor, 38, Crandall, warrant (failure to appear)
Matthew T. Rose, 19, Corydon, warrant (violation of parole)
Jason A. Clary, 34, New Albany, battery, resisting law enforcement
Kyrah A. McCartin, 20, New Albany, battery
RELEASED
None
