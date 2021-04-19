CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Michael P. Mack, 46, Hanover, warrant (felony)
Brent Alan Midkiff, 40, Jeffersonville, obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement
Sara Kay Brummett, 33, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Dezmond Marcell Boyd, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Dana P. Hodge, 65, Madison, hold for other agency (felony)
Dalton K. Skirvin, 23, Madison, warrant (felony)
Jesse Vaughn Fawbush, 39, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Travis J. Carter, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Jeffrey Aaron Asher, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Tierra Shanae Winburn, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Henry Lamar Duncan, 55, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
William D. Strong, 29, Mt. Washington, KY, driving while intoxicated
Alexander Leah Kinder, 26, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated, neglect of dependent, criminal recklessness, reckless driving, public intoxication by drugs
Jaycee D. Davis, 53, Charlestown, burglary, domestic battery, residential entry (burglary/breaking and entering), theft, criminal mischief
Amanda Leigh Miller, 38, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Melvin Ray Jones, 60, Whiteville, TN, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Michael Allen Lewis, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Wesley J. Williams, 41, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, parole violation
Briana Lynn Sharp, 24, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Jerene Dale Koch, 36, Floyds Knobs, warrant (felony)
Stanley T. Swincher, 26, Louisville, trafficking with inmate with controlled substance, obstruction of justice, possession of controlled substance (schedule I-IV drug with enhancing circumstances), carry handgun without license, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice (prior conviction)
Zachery A. Crabtree, 22, Louisville, resisting law enforcement (suspect used a vehicle), leaving the scene of an accident, driving while intoxicated
Jennifer Renae Trew, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Harvey Moore, 43, Utica, 43, criminal mischief, residential entry (burglary/breaking and entering), intimidation, invasion of privacy
Christian Manning, 31, Jeffersonville, criminal recklessness
David N. Haynes, 35, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, warrant (misdemeanor)
Samuel Witten, 50, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended with prior conviction
Anthony Lee Self, 44, Corydon, possession of syringe
Thomas Edward Cooper, 62, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Tom Olie Ayediker, 38, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), driving while suspended (prior conviction)
Scott Allen Lawrence, 48, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine
Daniel Lee Lucas, 24, Clarksville, domestic battery, conversion
RELEASED
Stacy Marie Bennett, 43, New Albany, habitual traffic violator, driving while intoxicated (conviction within seven years), driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
James Austin Leonard, 19, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Joaquin Castillo Noriega, 40, no address listed, operator never licensed
DuJuan Ellen Hughes, 48, Louisville, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property)
Kyla McKee Thom, 38, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe
Harvey Moore, 43, Utica, invasion of privacy
Terry Lee Baker, 57, Otisco, habitual traffic violator
Tierra Shanae Winburn, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Henry Lamar Duncan, 55, Louisville, driving while intoxicated,
William D. Strong, 29, Mt. Washington KY, driving while intoxicated
Alexander Leah Kinder, 26, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Joseph Stanley Deaton, 32, New Albany, carry handgun when convicted of felony within 15 years, possession of syringe, driving while suspended (prior conviction), carry handgun without license, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia
Jeffrey Adams, 39, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Maggie Mae Callaway, 18, Madison, driving while intoxicated, illegal possession of alcohol
Ethan James Braden, 22, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Norma Jean Cooper, 54, Charlestown, criminal trespass on dwelling
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Melissa R. Huffman, 42, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear), warrant (body attachment)
Hayden R. Adams, 28, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)
Cara L. Melton, 48, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
Terry L. Durham, 35, Hanover, needs to sign waiver for Cherokee County, GA
Chance L. Money, 34, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
John S. Shepard, 57, New Albany, possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia
Charles D. Hurt, 33, New Albany, domestic battery
Billie J. Holcomb, 42, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Tierra S. Winburn, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Justin L. O'Neal, 30, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)
Alisha Ann Jennings, 41, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Jeremy Paul Karlin, 31, Memphis, warrant (failure to appear), theft, possession of stolen vehicle
Thad Michael Wynn, 47, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)
Jennifer Nicole Simpson, 40, Louisville, hold for Jefferson County, KY, needs waiver
RELEASED
Stony L. Keith Jr., 38, Elizabeth, warrant (failure to appear)
Frank J. Kruer Jr., 56, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Patrick L. Roberts, 73, New Albany, habitual traffic violator
Charles R. Fulton, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Josh A. Avery, 50, Lanesville, driving while intoxicated
Deborah L. Kahl, 64, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Merlia K. Harvey, 41, Lanesville, driving while intoxicated
Shronda O. Floyd, 32, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Deanette Hobbs, 48, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)
