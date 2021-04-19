CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Michael P. Mack, 46, Hanover, warrant (felony)

Brent Alan Midkiff, 40, Jeffersonville, obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement

Sara Kay Brummett, 33, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Dezmond Marcell Boyd, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Dana P. Hodge, 65, Madison, hold for other agency (felony)

Dalton K. Skirvin, 23, Madison, warrant (felony)

Jesse Vaughn Fawbush, 39, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Travis J. Carter, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Jeffrey Aaron Asher, 40, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Tierra Shanae Winburn, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Henry Lamar Duncan, 55, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

William D. Strong, 29, Mt. Washington, KY, driving while intoxicated

Alexander Leah Kinder, 26, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated, neglect of dependent, criminal recklessness, reckless driving, public intoxication by drugs

Jaycee D. Davis, 53, Charlestown, burglary, domestic battery, residential entry (burglary/breaking and entering), theft, criminal mischief

Amanda Leigh Miller, 38, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Melvin Ray Jones, 60, Whiteville, TN, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Michael Allen Lewis, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Wesley J. Williams, 41, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, parole violation

Briana Lynn Sharp, 24, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Jerene Dale Koch, 36, Floyds Knobs, warrant (felony)

Stanley T. Swincher, 26, Louisville, trafficking with inmate with controlled substance, obstruction of justice, possession of controlled substance (schedule I-IV drug with enhancing circumstances), carry handgun without license, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice (prior conviction)

Zachery A. Crabtree, 22, Louisville, resisting law enforcement (suspect used a vehicle), leaving the scene of an accident, driving while intoxicated

Jennifer Renae Trew, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Harvey Moore, 43, Utica, 43, criminal mischief, residential entry (burglary/breaking and entering), intimidation, invasion of privacy

Christian Manning, 31, Jeffersonville, criminal recklessness

David N. Haynes, 35, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, warrant (misdemeanor)

Samuel Witten, 50, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended with prior conviction

Anthony Lee Self, 44, Corydon, possession of syringe

Thomas Edward Cooper, 62, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Tom Olie Ayediker, 38, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), driving while suspended (prior conviction)

Scott Allen Lawrence, 48, Charlestown, possession of methamphetamine

Daniel Lee Lucas, 24, Clarksville, domestic battery, conversion

RELEASED

Stacy Marie Bennett, 43, New Albany, habitual traffic violator, driving while intoxicated (conviction within seven years), driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

James Austin Leonard, 19, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Joaquin Castillo Noriega, 40, no address listed, operator never licensed

DuJuan Ellen Hughes, 48, Louisville, criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property)

Kyla McKee Thom, 38, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe

Harvey Moore, 43, Utica, invasion of privacy

Terry Lee Baker, 57, Otisco, habitual traffic violator

Tierra Shanae Winburn, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Henry Lamar Duncan, 55, Louisville, driving while intoxicated,

William D. Strong, 29, Mt. Washington KY, driving while intoxicated

Alexander Leah Kinder, 26, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Joseph Stanley Deaton, 32, New Albany, carry handgun when convicted of felony within 15 years, possession of syringe, driving while suspended (prior conviction), carry handgun without license, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

Jeffrey Adams, 39, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Maggie Mae Callaway, 18, Madison, driving while intoxicated, illegal possession of alcohol

Ethan James Braden, 22, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Norma Jean Cooper, 54, Charlestown, criminal trespass on dwelling

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Melissa R. Huffman, 42, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear), warrant (body attachment)

Hayden R. Adams, 28, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)

Cara L. Melton, 48, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe

Terry L. Durham, 35, Hanover, needs to sign waiver for Cherokee County, GA

Chance L. Money, 34, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

John S. Shepard, 57, New Albany, possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia

Charles D. Hurt, 33, New Albany, domestic battery

Billie J. Holcomb, 42, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Tierra S. Winburn, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Justin L. O'Neal, 30, no address listed, warrant (failure to appear)

Alisha Ann Jennings, 41, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Jeremy Paul Karlin, 31, Memphis, warrant (failure to appear), theft, possession of stolen vehicle

Thad Michael Wynn, 47, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)

Jennifer Nicole Simpson, 40, Louisville, hold for Jefferson County, KY, needs waiver

RELEASED

Stony L. Keith Jr., 38, Elizabeth, warrant (failure to appear)

Frank J. Kruer Jr., 56, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Patrick L. Roberts, 73, New Albany, habitual traffic violator

Charles R. Fulton, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Josh A. Avery, 50, Lanesville, driving while intoxicated

Deborah L. Kahl, 64, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Merlia K. Harvey, 41, Lanesville, driving while intoxicated

Shronda O. Floyd, 32, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Deanette Hobbs, 48, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)

