BOOKED-IN
Scott A. Wilhite, 35, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)
Tarsiso B. Alverez Boyzo, 48, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Sarah Kalyn Jennings, 24, New Albany, warrant (felony)
William Smith Neal Jr., 47, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Jordan David Mack, 32, Borden, warrant (felony)
Ernest Tyrone Cooper III, 24, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Cory Allen Duncan, 33, Louisville, false informing, possession of syringe, unlawful possession of firearm by felon
David Alan Stepp, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Bart Erik Dilling, 51, Borden, legend drug possession, possession of a controlled substance (schedule l), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), maintaining a common nuisance (controlled substance/drug paraphernalia), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Nathan James Lay, 31, Ramsey, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
Brett L. Walker, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Kevin Lee Neitzer, 50, Wabeno, WI, driving while intoxicated (refusal), driving while intoxicated (convicted within seven years)
Christopher Dallas Barrett, 30, Jasper, theft (motor vehicle parts or accessories), possession of methamphetamine, trafficking with an inmate, driving while suspended (prior conviction)
Joshua Thomas, 38, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Melissa Kay Adams, 44, Scottsburg, theft (shoplifting), criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property), resisting law enforcement, battery (no injury)
Rhonda G. Lynch, 50, no address listed, driving while intoxicated (refusal), resisting law enforcement, interfering with law enforcement, driving vehicle creating risk of injury, leaving the scene of an accident
Jessica Rae Chanley, 30, no address listed, resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of an accident
John Randall Kaelin III, 25, New Washington, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
RELEASED
Paula M. Denton, 47, Floyds Knobs, warrant (felony)
June D. Wells,. 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Timothy Alan Davis, 32, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug)
Jonathan C. Sneed, 31, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Gus James Corolis, 66, Clarksville, reckless driving, theft
Joseph P. Peay, 40, Floyds Knobs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug)
Elzora Scott Key, 23, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Weston Brady Buckel, 25, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
Corey S. Roberts, 31, Louisville, carry handgun without license
Kash J. Zuver, 33, New Albany, battery (no injury)
Billie Jo Mitchell, 35, Marysville, driving while intoxicated
Jeremiah M. Dixon, 41, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Brent M. Scales, 49, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Colt David Eckert, 25, Jasper, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Theresa M. Butler, 44, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Atu Damont Mason, 26, Frankfort, KY, robbery, carry handgun without license
Corey R. McElwain, 34, Georgetown, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug
David M. Sosh, 47, Floyds Knobs, needs to sign waiver for extradition for Kentucky
Drake A. Wallingford, 27, New Albany, battery against a public official, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle
Tyrone L. Pearson, 41, Louisville, theft over $750
Troy W. Zearing, 35, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Mickey A. Lovett, 28, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe, driving while suspended (prior suspension within 10 years), possession of paraphernalia
Dominique J. Morris, 24, Louisville, warrant
Jonathon Lewis, 29, New Albany, warrant (violation of home detention)
James D. Marshall, 33, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Bradley A. Coleman, 44, Shoals, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Clark County
Bridgette M. Parker, 27, Memphis, warrant (failure to appear)
Joshua A. Kitts, 36, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, hold for Fayette County, KY
Richard E. Hanger, 41, Hardinsburg, warrant (failure to appear)
Michael T. Mathis, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Jaray J. Smith, 31, Louisville, carry a handgun without a license, disorderly conduct
Alindea S. Hill, 27, Louisville, disorderly conduct, battery, carry handgun without a permit
Gerjuan T. Bass, 31, Louisville, battery on a public safety official, disorderly conduct
Scotty R. Prior, 38, Elizabeth, warrant (failure to appear)
Carmen l. Strickland, 21, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Nichole A. Wilson, 37, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Harrison County
Daniel A. Ott, 55, Floyds Knobs, warrant
Brian K. Thomas, 52, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Deutrich J. Howlett, 34, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
Demetrius Earl Turner, 33, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)
Rebekah Lynn Lucas, 24, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers), possession of marijuana
