BOOKED-IN

Scott A. Wilhite, 35, no address listed, hold for other agency (felony)

Tarsiso B. Alverez Boyzo, 48, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Sarah Kalyn Jennings, 24, New Albany, warrant (felony)

William Smith Neal Jr., 47, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Jordan David Mack, 32, Borden, warrant (felony)

Ernest Tyrone Cooper III, 24, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Cory Allen Duncan, 33, Louisville, false informing, possession of syringe, unlawful possession of firearm by felon

David Alan Stepp, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Bart Erik Dilling, 51, Borden, legend drug possession, possession of a controlled substance (schedule l), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), maintaining a common nuisance (controlled substance/drug paraphernalia), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Nathan James Lay, 31, Ramsey, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

Brett L. Walker, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Kevin Lee Neitzer, 50, Wabeno, WI, driving while intoxicated (refusal), driving while intoxicated (convicted within seven years)

Christopher Dallas Barrett, 30, Jasper, theft (motor vehicle parts or accessories), possession of methamphetamine, trafficking with an inmate, driving while suspended (prior conviction)

Joshua Thomas, 38, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Melissa Kay Adams, 44, Scottsburg, theft (shoplifting), criminal trespass (prior conviction for same property), resisting law enforcement, battery (no injury)

Rhonda G. Lynch, 50, no address listed, driving while intoxicated (refusal), resisting law enforcement, interfering with law enforcement, driving vehicle creating risk of injury, leaving the scene of an accident

Jessica Rae Chanley, 30, no address listed, resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of an accident

John Randall Kaelin III, 25, New Washington, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe

RELEASED

Paula M. Denton, 47, Floyds Knobs, warrant (felony)

June D. Wells,. 43, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Timothy Alan Davis, 32, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug)

Jonathan C. Sneed, 31, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Gus James Corolis, 66, Clarksville, reckless driving, theft

Joseph P. Peay, 40, Floyds Knobs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug)

Elzora Scott Key, 23, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Weston Brady Buckel, 25, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

Corey S. Roberts, 31, Louisville, carry handgun without license

Kash J. Zuver, 33, New Albany, battery (no injury)

Billie Jo Mitchell, 35, Marysville, driving while intoxicated

Jeremiah M. Dixon, 41, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

Brent M. Scales, 49, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Colt David Eckert, 25, Jasper, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Theresa M. Butler, 44, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Atu Damont Mason, 26, Frankfort, KY, robbery, carry handgun without license

BOOKED-IN

Corey R. McElwain, 34, Georgetown, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug

David M. Sosh, 47, Floyds Knobs, needs to sign waiver for extradition for Kentucky

Drake A. Wallingford, 27, New Albany, battery against a public official, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle

Tyrone L. Pearson, 41, Louisville, theft over $750

Troy W. Zearing, 35, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Mickey A. Lovett, 28, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe, driving while suspended (prior suspension within 10 years), possession of paraphernalia

Dominique J. Morris, 24, Louisville, warrant

Jonathon Lewis, 29, New Albany, warrant (violation of home detention)

James D. Marshall, 33, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Bradley A. Coleman, 44, Shoals, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Clark County

Bridgette M. Parker, 27, Memphis, warrant (failure to appear)

Joshua A. Kitts, 36, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, hold for Fayette County, KY

Richard E. Hanger, 41, Hardinsburg, warrant (failure to appear)

Michael T. Mathis, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Jaray J. Smith, 31, Louisville, carry a handgun without a license, disorderly conduct

Alindea S. Hill, 27, Louisville, disorderly conduct, battery, carry handgun without a permit

Gerjuan T. Bass, 31, Louisville, battery on a public safety official, disorderly conduct

RELEASED

Scotty R. Prior, 38, Elizabeth, warrant (failure to appear)

Carmen l. Strickland, 21, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Nichole A. Wilson, 37, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Harrison County

Daniel A. Ott, 55, Floyds Knobs, warrant

Brian K. Thomas, 52, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Deutrich J. Howlett, 34, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

Demetrius Earl Turner, 33, Louisville, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers)

Rebekah Lynn Lucas, 24, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers), possession of marijuana

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you