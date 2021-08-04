CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jordan P. Sykes, 23, Henryville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Destiny Paige Britt, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Joni Nyoka Massey, 57, Henryville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
James Robert Brown Jr., 53, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine
Tara Raye Dykes, 31, Louisville, parole violation
Geoffrie A. Dill, 33, Marengo, hold for U.S. Marshall
Carl Tyrone Wilson, 34, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Katelyn Love Williams, 21, domestic battery
Damon R. Shanks, 29, Puducah, KY, resisting law enforcement (suspect uses vehicle)
Carlos Rodriguez Pineda, 30, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
William Rodney Washburn, 35, New Albany, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Joseph Colglazier, 33, Campbellsburg, theft of motor vehicle
Micah N. Adkins, 39, Sellersburg, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)
Lucy Gladdis Nail, 63, no address listed, driving while intoxicated, public intoxication by alcohol
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Johnny B. Keith, 42, Charlestown, warrant (violation of parole)
Brittany M. Ritchey, 26, New Albany, warrant, (violation of parole)
Trevor A. Money, 31, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
Jessica L. Boman, 28, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
Donald B. Roberts, 50, Corydon, warrant (failure to appear)
Josiah W. Hublar, 33, Palmyra, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine
RELEASED
Andre E. Click, 55, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
