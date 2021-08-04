CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jordan P. Sykes, 23, Henryville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Destiny Paige Britt, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Joni Nyoka Massey, 57, Henryville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

James Robert Brown Jr., 53, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine

Tara Raye Dykes, 31, Louisville, parole violation

Geoffrie A. Dill, 33, Marengo, hold for U.S. Marshall

Carl Tyrone Wilson, 34, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Katelyn Love Williams, 21, domestic battery

Damon R. Shanks, 29, Puducah, KY, resisting law enforcement (suspect uses vehicle)

Carlos Rodriguez Pineda, 30, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

William Rodney Washburn, 35, New Albany, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Joseph Colglazier, 33, Campbellsburg, theft of motor vehicle

Micah N. Adkins, 39, Sellersburg, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction)

Lucy Gladdis Nail, 63, no address listed, driving while intoxicated, public intoxication by alcohol

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Johnny B. Keith, 42, Charlestown, warrant (violation of parole)

Brittany M. Ritchey, 26, New Albany, warrant, (violation of parole)

Trevor A. Money, 31, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

Jessica L. Boman, 28, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Donald B. Roberts, 50, Corydon, warrant (failure to appear)

Josiah W. Hublar, 33, Palmyra, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine

RELEASED

Andre E. Click, 55, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

