BOOKED-IN

Nicole Susanna Smith, 41, New Albany, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)

Joshua M. Liddell, 37, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Terence Lamont Murray, 25, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Jamal A. Lane, 37, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Eric L. Bard, 35, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Richard Z. Gardner, 30, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Damarus C. Page, 58, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Joseph Anthony Stover Jr., 33, New Albany, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)

Jeremy K. Hanes Jr., 28, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of cocaine of narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)

Shannon Faith Anderson, 37, Jeffersonville, neglect of dependent (endangerment), driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years), driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), driving while intoxicated (refusal, prior conviction)

Hunter Riley Brewer, 21, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine

Adam Lee Mayfield, 41, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Antuain Blackmon, 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Lloyd Mitchell Owens, 38, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Charles Ray Fulton, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

James Matthew Guest, 34, New Albany, warrant (felony)

James A. Perkins, 42, Lexington, KY, warrant (felony)

Ronald Nelson Jr., 39, Salem, warrant (felony)

David Alan Black, 61, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Christopher Sutton, 34, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Jennifer Marie Johnson, 28, Underwood, warrant (felony)

Ronald Dean Spells, 41, Jeffersonville, hold for Harrison County

RELEASED

Brian James Linton, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Dallas M. Lawson-Goodman, 19, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

King Power Liberis, 25, Louisville, carry handgun without a license, dealing in marijuana, hash oil or hashish

Dailen M. Goodman, 21, Jeffersonville, domestic battery

Brian C. Leach, 44, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Donald R. Walker Jr., 42, New Albany, public intoxication

William J. Conti, 30, Evansville, warrant (violation of parole)

Richard H. Rodewig, 38, New Albany, warrant

George S. White, 33, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), warrant (violation of parole)

Michael T. Thompson, 29, Georgetown, warrant

Jeffrey K. Harris, 36, New Albany, theft (prior)

Jeffrey T. Skaggs, 49, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

Victoria L. Bennett, 25, New Albany, invasion of privacy

Andrew T. Hurd, 28, New Albany, invasion of privacy

Derrick D. Fuller Tucker, 34, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), warrant (body attachment)

Javon E. Jones, 24, Salem, warrant (violation of parole)

Jennan A. Lamb, 33, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated

Robert A. Gower, 51, New Albany, warrant

Raymond J.Carroll, 50, Sellersburg, warrant

Devan K. Barrett Graves, 24, Jeffersonville, leaving scene of an accident, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana

