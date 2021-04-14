BOOKED-IN
Nicole Susanna Smith, 41, New Albany, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
Joshua M. Liddell, 37, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Terence Lamont Murray, 25, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Jamal A. Lane, 37, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Eric L. Bard, 35, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Richard Z. Gardner, 30, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Damarus C. Page, 58, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Joseph Anthony Stover Jr., 33, New Albany, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
Jeremy K. Hanes Jr., 28, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), possession of cocaine of narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)
Shannon Faith Anderson, 37, Jeffersonville, neglect of dependent (endangerment), driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years), driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), driving while intoxicated (refusal, prior conviction)
Hunter Riley Brewer, 21, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine
Adam Lee Mayfield, 41, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
Antuain Blackmon, 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Lloyd Mitchell Owens, 38, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Charles Ray Fulton, 32, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
James Matthew Guest, 34, New Albany, warrant (felony)
James A. Perkins, 42, Lexington, KY, warrant (felony)
Ronald Nelson Jr., 39, Salem, warrant (felony)
David Alan Black, 61, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Christopher Sutton, 34, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Jennifer Marie Johnson, 28, Underwood, warrant (felony)
Ronald Dean Spells, 41, Jeffersonville, hold for Harrison County
RELEASED
Brian James Linton, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Dallas M. Lawson-Goodman, 19, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
King Power Liberis, 25, Louisville, carry handgun without a license, dealing in marijuana, hash oil or hashish
Dailen M. Goodman, 21, Jeffersonville, domestic battery
BOOKED-IN
Brian C. Leach, 44, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Donald R. Walker Jr., 42, New Albany, public intoxication
William J. Conti, 30, Evansville, warrant (violation of parole)
Richard H. Rodewig, 38, New Albany, warrant
George S. White, 33, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), warrant (violation of parole)
Michael T. Thompson, 29, Georgetown, warrant
Jeffrey K. Harris, 36, New Albany, theft (prior)
Jeffrey T. Skaggs, 49, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Victoria L. Bennett, 25, New Albany, invasion of privacy
Andrew T. Hurd, 28, New Albany, invasion of privacy
Derrick D. Fuller Tucker, 34, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), warrant (body attachment)
Javon E. Jones, 24, Salem, warrant (violation of parole)
Jennan A. Lamb, 33, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated
Robert A. Gower, 51, New Albany, warrant
RELEASED
Raymond J.Carroll, 50, Sellersburg, warrant
Devan K. Barrett Graves, 24, Jeffersonville, leaving scene of an accident, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana
