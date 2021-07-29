CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Terry William Newton, 42, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Sumer R. Browning, 27, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Kathy Diane Torres, 61, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Danny Wyatt, 45, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Terry James Kennedy, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Christopher R. Daye, 35, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
April Nicole Matherly, 31, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Harvey Anthony Lewis, 38, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Kimberly Elizabeth Bogan, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Brian Demontte Crute, 41, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), theft
Chad Daniel Godsey, 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (criminal recklessness)
RELEASED
Stephen Trujillo, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Austin Limbach, 28, Jeffersonville, intimidation (threat to commit forcible felony), intimidation, disorderly conduct
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Makaila A. Tooley, 21, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
John D. Brooks, 67, Henryville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, possession of heroin
Yaniel Nunez Cozola, 38, Louisville, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Wendy K. Landgraf, 50, New Albany, driving while suspended (prior)
Haley N. Weathers, 27, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Joshua C. Bottomley, 28, Greenville, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a firearm without a license
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.