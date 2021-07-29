CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Terry William Newton, 42, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Sumer R. Browning, 27, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Kathy Diane Torres, 61, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Danny Wyatt, 45, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Terry James Kennedy, 36, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Christopher R. Daye, 35, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

April Nicole Matherly, 31, Clarksville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Harvey Anthony Lewis, 38, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Kimberly Elizabeth Bogan, 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Brian Demontte Crute, 41, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor), theft

Chad Daniel Godsey, 48, Jeffersonville, warrant (criminal recklessness)

RELEASED

Stephen Trujillo, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Austin Limbach, 28, Jeffersonville, intimidation (threat to commit forcible felony), intimidation, disorderly conduct

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Makaila A. Tooley, 21, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

John D. Brooks, 67, Henryville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, possession of heroin

Yaniel Nunez Cozola, 38, Louisville, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Wendy K. Landgraf, 50, New Albany, driving while suspended (prior)

Haley N. Weathers, 27, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Joshua C. Bottomley, 28, Greenville, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a firearm without a license

