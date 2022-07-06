CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Debra Faye Mitchell, 62, Jeffersonville
Natalie Sue Harris, 38, New Haven, KY, warrant (felony)
Donovan Brent Engle, 32, London, KY, warrant (felony)
Joseph G. Flamion, 45, Jeffersonville, voyeurism with a camera, child molesting (involving fondling or touching), child exploitation, child pornography (enhancing circumstances)
Matthew Ray Anderson, 42, Memphis, warrant (felony)
Malachi I. Reynolds, 25, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Darreyl Wayne Dold II, 26, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Patrick Allen Arnold, 53, Georgetown, warrant (felony)
Delonte D. Coleman, 28, Louisville, domestic battery with bodily injury, (pregnant)
RELEASED
Bruce Edward Winburn Jr., possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Jessica Lynn Ross, 33, Charlestown, neglect of depending, possession of controlled substance (schedule II-IV), driving while intoxicated, warrant (felony)
Dennis Joseph Garr Jr., 26, Clarksville, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug)
Safiyyah Kiara Thorpe, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Nicole R. Davis, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Daniel Patrick Tinney, 45, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)
Dustin Guthrie, 41, Monroe, AR, warrant (felony)
Alexandria Marie Graham, 29, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Kevin Scott Henry, 54, Elizabeth, warrant (felony)
Stephen D. Ray, 29, Palmyra, warrant (misdemeanor)
Thomas Matthew King, 48, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Yulijander Cismen, 37, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jennifer L. Price, 42, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Lashay D. Smith, 31, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Elizabeth Babbs, 37, Lexington, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)
Nathan Jason Grant, 45, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Kenneth Terry, 35, Alexander, NC, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Kelly Marie Boyd, 43, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine), possession of syringe
David Arajs, 43, no address listed, fail to procure hunt/trap/fish license, possession of methamphetamine
Demetrisu L. Roberts, 42, Clarksville, domestic battery
Stephen M. Gum Jr., 35, New Albany, theft from building
Mercedesa Lee Storms, 26, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
James William Feign, 49, Jeffersonville, public intoxication by alcohol
Jerry Davey, 32, no address listed, theft of motor vehicle)
Steven Gerald Haven, 54, Charlestown, habitual traffic violator
Kyle T. Nunn, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Carlos Alfaro, 30, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Clinton W. Smith, 38, New Albany, warrant (court order transfer)
Alexander J. Robson, 26, Fredricksburg, warrant (violation of parole)
Thomas M. King, 48, Louisville, warrant
Tyra M. Zollman, 41, Charlestown, criminal recklessness, disorderly conduct
Donovan A. Thomas, 28, no address listed, invasion of privacy
RELEASED
Clayton T. Thurman, 22, New Albany, warrant
Safiyyah K. Thorpe, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
