CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Debra Faye Mitchell, 62, Jeffersonville

Natalie Sue Harris, 38, New Haven, KY, warrant (felony)

Donovan Brent Engle, 32, London, KY, warrant (felony)

Joseph G. Flamion, 45, Jeffersonville, voyeurism with a camera, child molesting (involving fondling or touching), child exploitation, child pornography (enhancing circumstances)

Matthew Ray Anderson, 42, Memphis, warrant (felony)

Malachi I. Reynolds, 25, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Darreyl Wayne Dold II, 26, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Patrick Allen Arnold, 53, Georgetown, warrant (felony)

Delonte D. Coleman, 28, Louisville, domestic battery with bodily injury, (pregnant)

RELEASED

Bruce Edward Winburn Jr., possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Jessica Lynn Ross, 33, Charlestown, neglect of depending, possession of controlled substance (schedule II-IV), driving while intoxicated, warrant (felony)

Dennis Joseph Garr Jr., 26, Clarksville, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug)

Safiyyah Kiara Thorpe, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Nicole R. Davis, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Daniel Patrick Tinney, 45, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor)

Dustin Guthrie, 41, Monroe, AR, warrant (felony)

Alexandria Marie Graham, 29, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Kevin Scott Henry, 54, Elizabeth, warrant (felony)

Stephen D. Ray, 29, Palmyra, warrant (misdemeanor)

Thomas Matthew King, 48, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Yulijander Cismen, 37, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jennifer L. Price, 42, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Lashay D. Smith, 31, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Elizabeth Babbs, 37, Lexington, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)

Nathan Jason Grant, 45, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Kenneth Terry, 35, Alexander, NC, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Kelly Marie Boyd, 43, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine), possession of syringe

David Arajs, 43, no address listed, fail to procure hunt/trap/fish license, possession of methamphetamine

Demetrisu L. Roberts, 42, Clarksville, domestic battery

Stephen M. Gum Jr., 35, New Albany, theft from building

Mercedesa Lee Storms, 26, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

James William Feign, 49, Jeffersonville, public intoxication by alcohol

Jerry Davey, 32, no address listed, theft of motor vehicle)

Steven Gerald Haven, 54, Charlestown, habitual traffic violator

Kyle T. Nunn, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Carlos Alfaro, 30, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Clinton W. Smith, 38, New Albany, warrant (court order transfer)

Alexander J. Robson, 26, Fredricksburg, warrant (violation of parole)

Thomas M. King, 48, Louisville, warrant

Tyra M. Zollman, 41, Charlestown, criminal recklessness, disorderly conduct

Donovan A. Thomas, 28, no address listed, invasion of privacy

RELEASED

Clayton T. Thurman, 22, New Albany, warrant

Safiyyah K. Thorpe, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

