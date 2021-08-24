BOOKED-IN
Granville Clay Myers, 43, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, criminal confinement, intimidation, battery with bodily injury
Mathew Cecil, 19, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon, carry handgun without a license
Robert Kellor Bagshaw, 58, Jeffersonville, criminal confinement (armed with weapon), sexual battery (threat of force), battery committed with weapon
RELEASED
None
BOOKED-IN
Cole Grissom, 26, Floyds Knobs, warrant
Jerry Jerry D. Williams, 26, New Albany, battery
Joshua D. Johnson, 40, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, false identity
Jordan A. Lincoln, 31, Clarksville, residential entry, battery
RELEASED
Bryan H. Kellar, 26, New Albany, battery
