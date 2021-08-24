BOOKED-IN

Granville Clay Myers, 43, Jeffersonville, domestic battery, criminal confinement, intimidation, battery with bodily injury

Mathew Cecil, 19, Jeffersonville, intimidation with a weapon, carry handgun without a license

Robert Kellor Bagshaw, 58, Jeffersonville, criminal confinement (armed with weapon), sexual battery (threat of force), battery committed with weapon

RELEASED

None

BOOKED-IN

Cole Grissom, 26, Floyds Knobs, warrant

Jerry Jerry D. Williams, 26, New Albany, battery

Joshua D. Johnson, 40, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, false identity

Jordan A. Lincoln, 31, Clarksville, residential entry, battery

RELEASED

Bryan H. Kellar, 26, New Albany, battery

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you