BOOKED-IN
Peter A. Roberts Jr., 30, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Kierra L. Lewis, 22, Louisville, deal cocaine or narcotic, deal schedule IV (controlled substance), dealing in methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or II drug), possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession of methamphetamine, carry handgun without license, neglect of dependent, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Jessica Diane Borders, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Cassondra M. Burk, 32, Smiths Grove, KY, warrant (felony)
Jason Thomas Spicer, 36, Borden, theft (firearm), probation violation
Kayla Danielle Miller, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Alyson D. Trump, 45, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Kenneth Johnston, 36, no address listed, driving while intoxicated (prior conviction within seven years)
Lara Daniel, 32, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Ashley R. Kirchhubel, Louisville, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, visiting a common nuisance (sale of alcohol), possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule ll or ll drug)
Robert Vaught, 49, no address listed, criminal recklessness, leaving the scene of an accident with injury
Caleb Q. Neels, 37, Memphis, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), unlawful possession of firearm by felon, habitual offender, visiting a common nuisance
Jayden Paul Newton, 19, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
James C. Proffit, 55, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony), warrant (felony)
Shelby Ann Spalding, 25, Sellersburg, dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
Stephanie Ann Marzian, 54, Louisville, dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), trafficking with an inmate
Joy E. Oglesby, 54, Jeffersonville, robbery (armed with a weapon), intimidation with a weapon
Austin VanGilder, 27, no address listed, resisting law enforcement (suspect used vehicle), criminal recklessness, invasion of privacy, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving
April Dawn Odle, 39, Charlestown, domestic battery
Adam Wayne Sears, 34, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Guilermo Juarez Perez, 37, Clarksville, operator never licensed
Joni Renee Hampton, 43, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Alexis Elizabeth Eve, 23, Borden, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
James E. Stephens Jr., 32, Jeffersonville, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of paraphernalia
Albert Cook, 37, no address listed, theft (shoplifting)
Donnell D. Dixon Jr., 33, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Ira Hurtt, 46, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Dwight Cooper, 56, no address listed, driving while intoxicated (refusal duties of arresting officer)
Cherish Luv Destiny Schmitt, 28, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia, hold for other agency (felony)
BOOKED-IN
George T. Zearing, 55, no address listed, possession of paraphernalia (violation of parole)
Randall J. Bolton, 54, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Laron D. Williams, 32, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Jaquen J. McCallum, 40, New Albany, warrant (resisting law enforcement)
Raymond L. Scharfenberger, 56, New Albany, disorderly conduct, domestic battery, intimidation
Carrie J. Reinert, 64, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Souleymane Sambou, 18, Louisville, theft (firearm)
RELEASED
Sontae Bishop, 41, Louisville, criminal trespass
Mallory M. Nolder, 18, Clarksville, possession of alcoholic beverage (minor)
Chauncetia K. Allen, 30, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
