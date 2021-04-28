CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Stephen Eric Hawkins, 42, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Bryce Carlton Powers, 46, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Tommy Lee Estes, 33, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Gary Ivan Sears Jr., 33, no address listed, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)

Brandon Michael Sears, 31, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Steven T. Allison, 39, Shepherdsville, KY, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement

Amina Aweys Sheikh, 19, no address listed, public intoxication by drugs

Heather N. Meagher, 37, Louisville, making false statement, theft (shoplifting)

Larry Robert Loughman, 54, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jennifer L. Price, 41, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Kyle David Rosenfield, 35, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Paul Anthony Gibson, 32, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Justin Jordan Underwood, 25, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Ebony L. Shepard, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Michael Roy Looker, 57, no address listed, criminal trespass (refusing to leave property), disorderly conduct, public intoxication by alcohol

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Michael T. Thompson, 29, Georgetown, warrant

Julia N. Joseph, 37, New Albany, warrant

James B. Cook, 50, New Albany, intimidation

Kay L. Hardin, 46, New Albany, warrant

Jennifer R. Daffron, 30, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Michael E. Cook, 40, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)

Michael L. Lentz, 39, Bloomington, warrant (violation of parole)

Anthony C. Lucas, 46, New Albany, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Louisville Metro

Joshua R. Mink, 43, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Christopher P. Brightman, 60, New Albany, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Indiana DOC

RELEASED

Janaiyah N. Bowman, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)

