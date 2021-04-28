Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Showers and thundershowers likely. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers likely. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch. Localized flooding is possible.