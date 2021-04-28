CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Stephen Eric Hawkins, 42, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Bryce Carlton Powers, 46, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Tommy Lee Estes, 33, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Gary Ivan Sears Jr., 33, no address listed, warrant (felony), hold for other agency (felony)
Brandon Michael Sears, 31, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Steven T. Allison, 39, Shepherdsville, KY, warrant (felony), resisting law enforcement
Amina Aweys Sheikh, 19, no address listed, public intoxication by drugs
Heather N. Meagher, 37, Louisville, making false statement, theft (shoplifting)
Larry Robert Loughman, 54, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jennifer L. Price, 41, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Kyle David Rosenfield, 35, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Paul Anthony Gibson, 32, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Justin Jordan Underwood, 25, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Ebony L. Shepard, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Michael Roy Looker, 57, no address listed, criminal trespass (refusing to leave property), disorderly conduct, public intoxication by alcohol
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Michael T. Thompson, 29, Georgetown, warrant
Julia N. Joseph, 37, New Albany, warrant
James B. Cook, 50, New Albany, intimidation
Kay L. Hardin, 46, New Albany, warrant
Jennifer R. Daffron, 30, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Michael E. Cook, 40, no address listed, warrant (violation of parole)
Michael L. Lentz, 39, Bloomington, warrant (violation of parole)
Anthony C. Lucas, 46, New Albany, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Louisville Metro
Joshua R. Mink, 43, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Christopher P. Brightman, 60, New Albany, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Indiana DOC
RELEASED
Janaiyah N. Bowman, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (failure to appear)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.