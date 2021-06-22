CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Marcus Gilmer, 38, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

Sarah Kathryn Manning, 28, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine

James W. Walton, 45, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)

Bret Thomas Lecroy, 31, Jeffersonville, court order return

Dylan T. Kron, 27, New Albany, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Justin T. Kerney, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Ashley Renee Thomas, 35, Charlestown, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Dannie L. Baxter II, 43, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Clarence Stiff, 39, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Lisa G. Tesch, 49, Charlestown, hold for other agency (felony)

Robert Lee Bradley Jr., 50, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, hold for other agency (felony)

RELEASED

Clayton F. Byrd, 25, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, carry gun without license

Lloyd Turner, 57, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

William C. Wood, 22, Clarksville, domestic battery, criminal confinement

Makayla Brooke Hatfield, 21, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Christopher L. Edwards, 49, Louisville, operator never licensed

Quaontus Latel Rush, 32, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (entering property after denied entry)

Dionna Cleveland, 27, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Ronnie A. Klingsmith, 29, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)

Sarah R. Spicer, 32, Boston, warrant

Jordan W. Rummage, 39, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Marshay R. Martin, 38, New Albany, criminal trespass

Howard P. Cahill, 64, New Albany, invasion of privacy

Keneth R. Morris, 55, Louisville, hold for Washington County

Cortlen J. Berry, 19, Clarksville, theft, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, false informing

Curt A. Brinkman, 43, Jasper, public intoxication, possession of a hypodermic needle, disorderly conduct, possession of legend drug, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug

RELEASED

None

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you