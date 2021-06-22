CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Marcus Gilmer, 38, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
Sarah Kathryn Manning, 28, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine
James W. Walton, 45, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
Bret Thomas Lecroy, 31, Jeffersonville, court order return
Dylan T. Kron, 27, New Albany, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Justin T. Kerney, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Ashley Renee Thomas, 35, Charlestown, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Dannie L. Baxter II, 43, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Clarence Stiff, 39, Louisville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Lisa G. Tesch, 49, Charlestown, hold for other agency (felony)
Robert Lee Bradley Jr., 50, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, hold for other agency (felony)
RELEASED
Clayton F. Byrd, 25, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, carry gun without license
Lloyd Turner, 57, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
William C. Wood, 22, Clarksville, domestic battery, criminal confinement
Makayla Brooke Hatfield, 21, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Christopher L. Edwards, 49, Louisville, operator never licensed
Quaontus Latel Rush, 32, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass (entering property after denied entry)
Dionna Cleveland, 27, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Ronnie A. Klingsmith, 29, Charlestown, warrant (failure to appear)
Sarah R. Spicer, 32, Boston, warrant
Jordan W. Rummage, 39, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Marshay R. Martin, 38, New Albany, criminal trespass
Howard P. Cahill, 64, New Albany, invasion of privacy
Keneth R. Morris, 55, Louisville, hold for Washington County
Cortlen J. Berry, 19, Clarksville, theft, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, false informing
Curt A. Brinkman, 43, Jasper, public intoxication, possession of a hypodermic needle, disorderly conduct, possession of legend drug, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug
RELEASED
None
