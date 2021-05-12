CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Anthony Neal Mellencamp, 46, Seymour, theft (shoplifting), hold for other agency (felony)

Stephen Ray Enlow, 55, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Bryan Tyler Lilly, 27, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Bruce Oliver Whitley, 57, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Casar A. Castro, 46, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Ralph E. Gray, 19, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Jessica L. Jenks, 33, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, hold for Harrison County

Jeffrey Scott Schmidt, 58, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated (refusal duties of arresting officer)

Dejonae C. Hawkins, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Michael Wayne Meredith, 44, Mauckport, warrant (felony)

Terry O. Lloyd Jr., 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Albert James Ullrich, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

William S. Neal III, 31, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Deon Carl Smith, 35, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine

Juanita Suzanne Barger, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Shelley Lynn Makowsky, 56, Borden, driving while intoxicated

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Earl K. Boman, 34, Memphis, warrant (violation of parole)

Dylan R. Hiser, 23, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Randy W. Johnson, 39, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of handgun while being a felon, possession of marijuana

Coty B. Bishop, 24, New Albany, warrant

Samantha R. Proffitt, 30, New Albany, needs to sign waiver of extradition to Allegheny County, PA

Ashley N. Westerman, 28, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

James A. Watson, 26, Louisville, warrant

Geovanis R. DeQuesada, 29, Louisville, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Louisville Metro

Charles M. Smith, 32, New Albany, warrant

Adam S. Haub, 22, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Tre M. Brown, 27, Louisville, warrant

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you