CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Anthony Neal Mellencamp, 46, Seymour, theft (shoplifting), hold for other agency (felony)
Stephen Ray Enlow, 55, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Bryan Tyler Lilly, 27, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Bruce Oliver Whitley, 57, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Casar A. Castro, 46, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Ralph E. Gray, 19, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Jessica L. Jenks, 33, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine, hold for Harrison County
Jeffrey Scott Schmidt, 58, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated (refusal duties of arresting officer)
Dejonae C. Hawkins, 23, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Michael Wayne Meredith, 44, Mauckport, warrant (felony)
Terry O. Lloyd Jr., 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Albert James Ullrich, 46, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
William S. Neal III, 31, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Deon Carl Smith, 35, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine
Juanita Suzanne Barger, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Shelley Lynn Makowsky, 56, Borden, driving while intoxicated
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Earl K. Boman, 34, Memphis, warrant (violation of parole)
Dylan R. Hiser, 23, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Randy W. Johnson, 39, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of handgun while being a felon, possession of marijuana
Coty B. Bishop, 24, New Albany, warrant
Samantha R. Proffitt, 30, New Albany, needs to sign waiver of extradition to Allegheny County, PA
Ashley N. Westerman, 28, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
James A. Watson, 26, Louisville, warrant
Geovanis R. DeQuesada, 29, Louisville, needs to sign waiver of extradition for Louisville Metro
Charles M. Smith, 32, New Albany, warrant
Adam S. Haub, 22, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Tre M. Brown, 27, Louisville, warrant
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.