CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Michele N. Torstrick, 41, New Albany, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Allison Marie Hollowell, 36, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony), warrant (felony), possession of syringe, official misconduct

Gary Lee Cain, 43, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Kenneth Colgate, 27, New Albany, warrant (felony)

John Joseph Preher, 51, Jeffersonville, sex offender residency offense, sex offender registration violation

Hayden Nathaniel Frazier, 19, Charlestown, warrant (felony)

Hobert Wayne Love Jr., 51, Clarksville, invasion of privacy

RELEASED

John Carlos Camacho-Garcia, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Eric Michael Word, 30, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Donovan Kevin Thomas, 56, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine

Julius William Robinson, 59, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine

Amanda L. Miller, 39, no address listed, visiting a common nuisance

Ceara J. Johnson, 28, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of stolen property

Jan R. Maudlin, 39, Salem, disorderly conduct

RELEASED

None

