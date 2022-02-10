CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Michele N. Torstrick, 41, New Albany, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Allison Marie Hollowell, 36, New Albany, hold for other agency (felony), warrant (felony), possession of syringe, official misconduct
Gary Lee Cain, 43, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Kenneth Colgate, 27, New Albany, warrant (felony)
John Joseph Preher, 51, Jeffersonville, sex offender residency offense, sex offender registration violation
Hayden Nathaniel Frazier, 19, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Hobert Wayne Love Jr., 51, Clarksville, invasion of privacy
RELEASED
John Carlos Camacho-Garcia, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Eric Michael Word, 30, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Donovan Kevin Thomas, 56, Jeffersonville, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine
Julius William Robinson, 59, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine
Amanda L. Miller, 39, no address listed, visiting a common nuisance
Ceara J. Johnson, 28, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of stolen property
Jan R. Maudlin, 39, Salem, disorderly conduct
RELEASED
None
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.