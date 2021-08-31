CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Mitchell Miles, 60, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Christopher L. Burse, 29, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Terron T. Newbolt, 30, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Ryan A. Ivy, 33, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

John Philbeck, 51, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Jason S. Hagy, 37, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Joseph Thomas Steiner, 30, Lebanon, hold for U.S. Marshall

William Jarrett Sebree, 36, no address listed, hold for U. S. Marshall

Winston D. St. Juliann, 42, Lancaster, CA, hold for U.S. Marshall

Margie A. Hale, 32, Charlestown, court order return

Robert Darnell English 41, Clarksville, failure to register

RELEASED

Randall Mark Davis, 28, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)

Tiffany R. Herald, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Zackery Luke Garcia, 28, Jeffersonville, criminal mischief

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Patricia D. Turner, 42, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)

Matthew I. Roberts, 23, Floyds Knobs, criminal recklessness with a firearm, intimidation

Jason K. Epley, 41, Louisville, warrant (body attachment)

Janelle A. South, 41, New Albany, warrant (dealing in methamphetamine)

Elizabeth G. Myers, 32, Greenville, driving while intoxicated (prior)

Robert D. Miller, 29, New Albany, warrant (public intoxication)

Derek A. Hendricks, 41, Crothersville, warrant (violation of parole)

RELEASED

Dannie L. Baxter, 44, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Mark A. McWilliams, 61, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, failure to identify

