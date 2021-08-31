CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Mitchell Miles, 60, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Christopher L. Burse, 29, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Terron T. Newbolt, 30, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Ryan A. Ivy, 33, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
John Philbeck, 51, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Jason S. Hagy, 37, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Joseph Thomas Steiner, 30, Lebanon, hold for U.S. Marshall
William Jarrett Sebree, 36, no address listed, hold for U. S. Marshall
Winston D. St. Juliann, 42, Lancaster, CA, hold for U.S. Marshall
Margie A. Hale, 32, Charlestown, court order return
Robert Darnell English 41, Clarksville, failure to register
RELEASED
Randall Mark Davis, 28, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Tiffany R. Herald, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Zackery Luke Garcia, 28, Jeffersonville, criminal mischief
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Patricia D. Turner, 42, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)
Matthew I. Roberts, 23, Floyds Knobs, criminal recklessness with a firearm, intimidation
Jason K. Epley, 41, Louisville, warrant (body attachment)
Janelle A. South, 41, New Albany, warrant (dealing in methamphetamine)
Elizabeth G. Myers, 32, Greenville, driving while intoxicated (prior)
Robert D. Miller, 29, New Albany, warrant (public intoxication)
Derek A. Hendricks, 41, Crothersville, warrant (violation of parole)
RELEASED
Dannie L. Baxter, 44, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Mark A. McWilliams, 61, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, failure to identify
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.