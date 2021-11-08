CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Chinoya B. Phiri, 28, Martinsville, hold for U.S. Marshall
Kenneth Turnipseed, 52, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Johnny Anderson Jr., 23, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
James Briscoe, 38, Muncie, hold for U.S. Marshall
Jordan Tyler Ashcraft, 29, Jeffersonville, battery (moderate bodily injury to other person)
John Martin, 41, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Charles Turner, 59, no address listed, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), hold for other agency (felony)
Darrell Lamont Dixon, 51, no address listed, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or II drug), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), theft
Julius Roosevelt Baker, 35, Jeffersonville, court order return
Brandon Watson, 38, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Brian James Linton, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Devon Nelson, 27, no address listed, domestic battery
Jamesetta Renee Miller, 47, no address, theft, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)
Michael Scrogham, 41, no address listed, false informing, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of methamphetamine
Sesley Nichal Overby, 32, no address listed, theft (motor vehicle)
Jeannie Marie Hess, 47, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)
William B. Workman, 49, Louisville, disorderly conduct
Andrew Jackson, 39, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)
Heather Ashely Farrear, 35, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct
Ronald Summers, 75, no address listed, battery
Charles Papia, 40, Shepherdsville, KY., possession of methamphetamine, warrant (misdemeanor)
Christina Zuniga Baca, 40, no address listed, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), dealing in methamphetamine (general), dealing cocaine or narcotic
RELEASED
Askmed F. Revazashvili, 25, no address listed, battery (moderate bodily injury), interference with reporting of crime
David John Dugan, 28, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Megan Aliciah Fisher, 21, no address listed, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or Il drug)
Joseph Farnsley, 50, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Anthony Payne, 21, no address listed, battery (no injury)
Lucas Alan Dean, 19, Otisco, driving while intoxicated, illegal consumption of alcohol by minor
Jakisha Antionette Towns, 28, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Rebecca Ann Price, 37, Shepherdsville, KY., driving while intoxicated
Russ G. Hostettler, 63, Memphis, driving while intoxicated
Howard Jennings, 42, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Celestin Ntwari, 46, no address listed, operator never licensed, reckless driving
Kathy Davis, 49, no address listed, criminal trespass, theft (shoplifting), resisting law enforcement
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Keion E. Samuels, 19, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Robert B. Callis, 36, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Jamie E. Hubert, 41, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Lee B. Willis, 63, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Thinh H. Phan, 29, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Joshua L. Niece, 44, Greenville, warrant (failure to appear)
Troy W. Deweese, 53, Norco, LA, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia
Terry S. Cox, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole), violation of protective order
Donovan A. Thomas, 28, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine
Paul W. Wallace, 58, Corydon, operating a vehicle with a lifetime suspension, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
George E. Mullins, 31, Norco, LA, invasion of privacy (prior conviction), hold for Washington County
Luke W. Phillippe, 37, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (prior)
Terry L. Dunn, 60, New Albany, warrant (VOHD)
Daniel C. Fitzgerald, 29, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)
Ariel P. Allen, 29, Memphis, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Harrison County
Justin L. Fessel, 42, Marengo, driving while intoxicated (prior)
Kimberly I. Wright, 46, Greenville, warrant (failure to appear)
Carl D. Spencer, 47, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Matthew R. Anderson, 41, New Albany, warrant (violation parole)
Timothy W. Fanning, 43, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
Kyle M. Neafus, 27, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Joseph S. Bell, 28, Clarksville, warrant
James M. Guest, 35, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Danielle E. Yates, 42, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Sundy R. Liddick, 42, New Albany driving while intoxicated
Harvey A. Gibson, 58, Georgetown, warrant (failure to appear)
Jon-Michael Thomas, 31, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers), driving while intoxicated (prior)
Augusto Perez Hernandez, 31, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal)
Rickie L. Crady, 66, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
