CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Chinoya B. Phiri, 28, Martinsville, hold for U.S. Marshall

Kenneth Turnipseed, 52, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Johnny Anderson Jr., 23, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

James Briscoe, 38, Muncie, hold for U.S. Marshall

Jordan Tyler Ashcraft, 29, Jeffersonville, battery (moderate bodily injury to other person)

John Martin, 41, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Charles Turner, 59, no address listed, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), hold for other agency (felony)

Darrell Lamont Dixon, 51, no address listed, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or II drug), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), theft

Julius Roosevelt Baker, 35, Jeffersonville, court order return

Brandon Watson, 38, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Brian James Linton, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Devon Nelson, 27, no address listed, domestic battery

Jamesetta Renee Miller, 47, no address, theft, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)

Michael Scrogham, 41, no address listed, false informing, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of methamphetamine

Sesley Nichal Overby, 32, no address listed, theft (motor vehicle)

Jeannie Marie Hess, 47, Charlestown, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony)

William B. Workman, 49, Louisville, disorderly conduct

Andrew Jackson, 39, Louisville, hold for other agency (felony)

Heather Ashely Farrear, 35, Jeffersonville, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct

Ronald Summers, 75, no address listed, battery

Charles Papia, 40, Shepherdsville, KY., possession of methamphetamine, warrant (misdemeanor)

Christina Zuniga Baca, 40, no address listed, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), dealing in methamphetamine (general), dealing cocaine or narcotic

RELEASED

Askmed F. Revazashvili, 25, no address listed, battery (moderate bodily injury), interference with reporting of crime

David John Dugan, 28, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Megan Aliciah Fisher, 21, no address listed, possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or Il drug)

Joseph Farnsley, 50, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Anthony Payne, 21, no address listed, battery (no injury)

Lucas Alan Dean, 19, Otisco, driving while intoxicated, illegal consumption of alcohol by minor

Jakisha Antionette Towns, 28, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Rebecca Ann Price, 37, Shepherdsville, KY., driving while intoxicated

Russ G. Hostettler, 63, Memphis, driving while intoxicated

Howard Jennings, 42, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

Celestin Ntwari, 46, no address listed, operator never licensed, reckless driving

Kathy Davis, 49, no address listed, criminal trespass, theft (shoplifting), resisting law enforcement

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Keion E. Samuels, 19, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Robert B. Callis, 36, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Jamie E. Hubert, 41, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Lee B. Willis, 63, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Thinh H. Phan, 29, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Joshua L. Niece, 44, Greenville, warrant (failure to appear)

Troy W. Deweese, 53, Norco, LA, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Terry S. Cox, 45, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole), violation of protective order

Donovan A. Thomas, 28, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine

Paul W. Wallace, 58, Corydon, operating a vehicle with a lifetime suspension, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

George E. Mullins, 31, Norco, LA, invasion of privacy (prior conviction), hold for Washington County

Luke W. Phillippe, 37, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (prior)

Terry L. Dunn, 60, New Albany, warrant (VOHD)

Daniel C. Fitzgerald, 29, Clarksville, warrant (failure to appear)

Ariel P. Allen, 29, Memphis, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Harrison County

Justin L. Fessel, 42, Marengo, driving while intoxicated (prior)

Kimberly I. Wright, 46, Greenville, warrant (failure to appear)

Carl D. Spencer, 47, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Matthew R. Anderson, 41, New Albany, warrant (violation parole)

Timothy W. Fanning, 43, no address listed, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

Kyle M. Neafus, 27, no address listed, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Joseph S. Bell, 28, Clarksville, warrant

James M. Guest, 35, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Danielle E. Yates, 42, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Sundy R. Liddick, 42, New Albany driving while intoxicated

Harvey A. Gibson, 58, Georgetown, warrant (failure to appear)

Jon-Michael Thomas, 31, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers), driving while intoxicated (prior)

Augusto Perez Hernandez, 31, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (refusal)

Rickie L. Crady, 66, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you