BOOKED-IN
Jennifer J. Smothers, 42, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Shawn Gallman, 58, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Joshua N. Bowman, 39, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Antonio Trevon Newby, 24, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)
Caelen R. Durbin, 18, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Tiffany Lynne Smith, 40, no address listed, driving while intoxicated
Toby Lee Thompson, 26, Charlestown, driving while intoxicated
Sean Martin White, 20, Jeffersonville, carry handgun without license, theft (firearm), resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, invasion of privacy, possession of a firearm by a dangerous person
RELEASED
Jennifer Marie Johnson, 29, Underwood, driving while intoxicated
David Hebert, 48, Pekin, hold for other agency (felony)
Thomas Burch Becht, 54, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Coryell Jadon Turney, 31, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Zachary M. Day, 35, Sellersburg, warrant (felony)
Savannah Lacey Nicole O’Neil, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
BOOKED-IN
Robert David Sherlock, 45, New Albany, warrant
Dewayne Edward Bowman Jr., 43, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Michelle Nicole Whiteland, 34, Louisville, possession of narcotic drug (with enhancement)
Stephanie Ann Mullins, 34, Borden, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Clark County, hold for Harrison County
Antwawn V. Shackelford, 38, New Albany, driving while intoxicated (manner that endangers), warrant (violation of parole)
Stephanie Anne Day, 47, Jeffersonville, warrant (violation of parole)
Joshua L. Hill, 34, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
Debra Ann Huff, 63, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.