CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Norman Kenneth Wolfe, 31, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Robert Dorsey Stark, 35, New Albany, warrant (felony), possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine

Robert Eugene Kaufman, 35, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Marcus Nelson, 37, Jeffersonville, child molesting (statutory rape), sexual misconduct with minor, child exploitation

Eugene Rudy Stewart, 57, Lexington, KY, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)

Caitlyn Danielle Rodman, 25, Jeffersonville, dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, deal schedule IV (controlled substance), possession of controlled substance (schedule l-lV), theft (shoplifting)

Jerome W. Miller, 29, Jeffersonville, dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, deal schedule IV (controlled substance), possession of controlled substance (schedule I-IV), unlawful possession of firearm by felon

Norma Anceima Morales, 37, Sellersburg, invasion of privacy

Robert Wayne Blackledge, 22, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Jessica Nicole Holliday, 36, New Albany, criminal recklessness

Christopher Antwan Clark, 37, Jacksonville, FL, theft, hold for other agency (felony)

Felix Chavez Encarnacion, 22, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

Miguel Hernandez Rosas, 53, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated

De’Angelo Antonio Hampton, 24, Feredale, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)

Alan Michale Murray, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

David Thuman Simpson, 57, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Bradley Wayne Inscoe, 35, Taylorsville, NC, warrant (misdemeanor)

Ronald Allen Knotts, 56, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Paul Douglas Crisp, 52, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated

Dennis Wayne Mikel, 64, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Neil A. Ballinger, 35, Indianapolis, disorderly conduct

Marcos Cardenas Zayas, 21, Louisville, possession of controlled substance, possession of handgun without a license

Rosalind T. Russell, 51, Louisville, warrant (bench warrant)

Gregory S. Taylor, 51, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

RELEASED

Julien A. Burns, 19, Louisville, possession of paraphernalia

Tags

Trending Video