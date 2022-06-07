CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Norman Kenneth Wolfe, 31, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Robert Dorsey Stark, 35, New Albany, warrant (felony), possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine
Robert Eugene Kaufman, 35, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Marcus Nelson, 37, Jeffersonville, child molesting (statutory rape), sexual misconduct with minor, child exploitation
Eugene Rudy Stewart, 57, Lexington, KY, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Caitlyn Danielle Rodman, 25, Jeffersonville, dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, deal schedule IV (controlled substance), possession of controlled substance (schedule l-lV), theft (shoplifting)
Jerome W. Miller, 29, Jeffersonville, dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, deal schedule IV (controlled substance), possession of controlled substance (schedule I-IV), unlawful possession of firearm by felon
Norma Anceima Morales, 37, Sellersburg, invasion of privacy
Robert Wayne Blackledge, 22, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Jessica Nicole Holliday, 36, New Albany, criminal recklessness
Christopher Antwan Clark, 37, Jacksonville, FL, theft, hold for other agency (felony)
Felix Chavez Encarnacion, 22, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
Miguel Hernandez Rosas, 53, Clarksville, driving while intoxicated
De’Angelo Antonio Hampton, 24, Feredale, KY, warrant (misdemeanor)
Alan Michale Murray, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
David Thuman Simpson, 57, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Bradley Wayne Inscoe, 35, Taylorsville, NC, warrant (misdemeanor)
Ronald Allen Knotts, 56, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Paul Douglas Crisp, 52, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated
Dennis Wayne Mikel, 64, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Neil A. Ballinger, 35, Indianapolis, disorderly conduct
Marcos Cardenas Zayas, 21, Louisville, possession of controlled substance, possession of handgun without a license
Rosalind T. Russell, 51, Louisville, warrant (bench warrant)
Gregory S. Taylor, 51, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
RELEASED
Julien A. Burns, 19, Louisville, possession of paraphernalia
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.