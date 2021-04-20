BOOKED-IN
Dakota Emery Ford, 24, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Deonte Marshawn Garner, 26, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)
Michael A. Cassilly, 30, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
Diamond L. Bryant, 24, Clarksville, carry handgun without license
Nicholas Davonte Dobbins, 28, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), carry handgun without license
Matthew Brent Spainhour, 28, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated
Brian K. Maggard, 35, Henryville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Tom Olie Ayediker, 38, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), driving while suspended (prior conviction)
Thomas E. McDonough, 73, Jeffersonville, leaving the scene of an accident
BOOKED-IN
Sherica N. Stewart, 44, Louisville, warrant
Robyn L. Johnson, 51, Louisville, warrant
Samantha L. Keller, 31, Powder Springs, GA, warrant
Kaleb M. Ehalt, 24, Floyds Knobs, domestic battery (moderate bodily injury)
Andrew M. Papp, 59, New Albany, domestic battery (simple assault)
Stephanie M. Arnold, 30, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Terry L. Carroll, 45, New Albany, warrant
Ashley L. Kochert, 37, New Albany, counterfeiting, possession of syringe
James R. Hack, 42, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, counterfeiting, possession of controlled substance
Destaney M. Taylor, 27, Louisville, warrant
Cody W. Thompson, 28, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Latoyia A. Furman, 29, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (narcotics)
Barbara K. Grainger, 34, New Albany, warrant
RELEASED
Levi D. Creedon, 29, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)
