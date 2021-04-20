BOOKED-IN

Dakota Emery Ford, 24, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Deonte Marshawn Garner, 26, Clarksville, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule l or ll drug)

Michael A. Cassilly, 30, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)

Diamond L. Bryant, 24, Clarksville, carry handgun without license

Nicholas Davonte Dobbins, 28, Louisville, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), carry handgun without license

Matthew Brent Spainhour, 28, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated

Brian K. Maggard, 35, Henryville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Tom Olie Ayediker, 38, Jeffersonville, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person), driving while suspended (prior conviction)

Thomas E. McDonough, 73, Jeffersonville, leaving the scene of an accident

BOOKED-IN

Sherica N. Stewart, 44, Louisville, warrant

Robyn L. Johnson, 51, Louisville, warrant

Samantha L. Keller, 31, Powder Springs, GA, warrant

Kaleb M. Ehalt, 24, Floyds Knobs, domestic battery (moderate bodily injury)

Andrew M. Papp, 59, New Albany, domestic battery (simple assault)

Stephanie M. Arnold, 30, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Terry L. Carroll, 45, New Albany, warrant

Ashley L. Kochert, 37, New Albany, counterfeiting, possession of syringe

James R. Hack, 42, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, counterfeiting, possession of controlled substance

Destaney M. Taylor, 27, Louisville, warrant

Cody W. Thompson, 28, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)

Latoyia A. Furman, 29, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (narcotics)

Barbara K. Grainger, 34, New Albany, warrant

RELEASED

Levi D. Creedon, 29, Clarksville, warrant (violation of parole)

