BOOKED-IN
CLARK COUNTY
Windor Annis Ballard, 50, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor), warrant (felony), hold for Floyd County, hold for Scott County
Ashley Patricia Bracey, 37, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, driving while suspended with prior conviction, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only)
Kristie Nicole Gee, 37, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Catrell Lorne Mosby Jr., 29, Clarksville, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Jeremy Ray Spear, 41, Charlestown, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine
Rebecca Ann Smith, 44, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Brian C. Smith, 46, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jennifer Renae Trew, 46, Jeffersonville, criminal trespass, refusing to leave property
Bradley Applegate, 40, Clarksville, theft (shoplifting with prior)
Delores Ann Erkard, 74, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Angela Marie Boffman, 28, Columbus, OH, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), possession of paraphernalia (prior conviction), carrying handgun without license
Dale Roman, 45, Winchester, OH, unlawful possession of firearm by violent felon, possession of paraphernalia with prior conviction, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), possession of methamphetamine, synthetic ID deception
Kristi Dawn McKenzie, 46, Morehead, KY, battery with bodily injury to public safety official
Bradley Shane Weathers, 27, Clarksville, possession of methamphetamine
Paul Martin, 24, Louisville, Legend Drug possession, possession of a controlled substance, Schedule I-IV, possession of marijuana hash oil, hashish or salvia
Jason Wayne Arnold, 39, Marengo, identity deception, false informing resulting in harm to person, habitual traffic violator, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated (refusal), driving while intoxicated with prior conviction within seven years
Gary Keith Donaldson, 48, Jeffersonville, theft, operator never licensed, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or hashish (possession only)
RELEASED
Travis Alexander Oglesby Jr, 19, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Corrion Anderson, 24, no address listed, carry handgun without license
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Aaron T. Weddle, 29, Georgetown, warrant
Elizabeth A. Erb, 36, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Ralph Dulak, 41, New Albany, needs to sign waiver of extradition
RELEASED
Stephanie A. Caudill, 27, New Albany, warrant
