CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

William L. Disney Jr., 32, Louisville, warrant (felony)

David Alexander Smith, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Amy L. Watterson, 45, Hanover, warrant (felony)

William J. Hood, 51, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Damond Teshawn Ford, 30, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Kimberly Marie Pool, 40, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Christina Jo Belviy, 23, New Albany, theft of motor vehicle, dealing cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of use of legend drug or precursor, possession of methamphetamine

Carmen Hulse, 36, Lexington, KY, warrant (felony)

Michael Wilson Baker Sr., 68, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

Esnel Maza, 37, no address listed, theft from building

Shawn M. Daniel, 31, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Graceyann Julia Bechtel, 19, Louisville, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle

Cody Duane Dever, 30, Charlestown, neglect of dependent, domestic battery

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Donald R. Legrande, 49, Louisville, warrant

Kerry Carlton, 45, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)

Brittany N. Zweydoff, 30, Mt. Washington, KY, warrant (violation of parole)

Steve L. Shepard, 52, Terre Haute, warrant (failure to appear)

Derrion L. McClain, 19, Louisville, possession of handgun without license, resisting law enforcement

John M. Hannah, 44, New Albany, driving while intoxicated

RELEASED

Cheri R. Lamaster, 30, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (endangerment)

