CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
William L. Disney Jr., 32, Louisville, warrant (felony)
David Alexander Smith, 22, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Amy L. Watterson, 45, Hanover, warrant (felony)
William J. Hood, 51, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Damond Teshawn Ford, 30, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Kimberly Marie Pool, 40, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Christina Jo Belviy, 23, New Albany, theft of motor vehicle, dealing cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of use of legend drug or precursor, possession of methamphetamine
Carmen Hulse, 36, Lexington, KY, warrant (felony)
Michael Wilson Baker Sr., 68, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
Esnel Maza, 37, no address listed, theft from building
Shawn M. Daniel, 31, Sellersburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Graceyann Julia Bechtel, 19, Louisville, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle
Cody Duane Dever, 30, Charlestown, neglect of dependent, domestic battery
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Donald R. Legrande, 49, Louisville, warrant
Kerry Carlton, 45, Louisville, warrant (violation of parole)
Brittany N. Zweydoff, 30, Mt. Washington, KY, warrant (violation of parole)
Steve L. Shepard, 52, Terre Haute, warrant (failure to appear)
Derrion L. McClain, 19, Louisville, possession of handgun without license, resisting law enforcement
John M. Hannah, 44, New Albany, driving while intoxicated
RELEASED
Cheri R. Lamaster, 30, Louisville, driving while intoxicated (endangerment)
