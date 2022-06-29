BOOKED-IN
Tiffany Michele Wallace, 47, Scottsburg, warrant (misdemeanor)
Norman Lee Baker III, 29, Jeffersonville, robbery, shoplifting
Brad William Parker, 38, Madison, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jerry G. Blythe, 33, New Albany, robbery, embezzlement (misappropriation of money or property or other entrusted in suspect’s care)
Joshua A. Moody, 35, no address listed, obstruction of traffic, public intoxication by drugs
James Paul Morgan, 33, Borden, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotics
RELEASED
Destiny A. Williams, 25, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Christopher C. Conder, 21, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Andrew Blake Downs, 19, Cox Creek, KY, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of alcohol by minor
BOOKED-IN
Matthew A. Marshall, 50, New Albany, disorderly conduct
Michael D. Prather, 38, Clarksville, theft, hold for Clark County
Antwawin V. Shackelford, 38, New Albany, warrant
Antione L. Mullins, 41, Utica, residential entry, possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearm by felon
Chelse M. Grimes, 29, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Hardin County, KY
Jacobe T. Brown, 21, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Bailey S. Denton, 24, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
RELEASED
None
