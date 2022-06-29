BOOKED-IN

Tiffany Michele Wallace, 47, Scottsburg, warrant (misdemeanor)

Norman Lee Baker III, 29, Jeffersonville, robbery, shoplifting

Brad William Parker, 38, Madison, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jerry G. Blythe, 33, New Albany, robbery, embezzlement (misappropriation of money or property or other entrusted in suspect’s care)

Joshua A. Moody, 35, no address listed, obstruction of traffic, public intoxication by drugs

James Paul Morgan, 33, Borden, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotics

RELEASED

Destiny A. Williams, 25, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)

Christopher C. Conder, 21, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Andrew Blake Downs, 19, Cox Creek, KY, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (possession only), possession of alcohol by minor

BOOKED-IN

Matthew A. Marshall, 50, New Albany, disorderly conduct

Michael D. Prather, 38, Clarksville, theft, hold for Clark County

Antwawin V. Shackelford, 38, New Albany, warrant

Antione L. Mullins, 41, Utica, residential entry, possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearm by felon

Chelse M. Grimes, 29, New Albany, needs to sign waiver for Hardin County, KY

Jacobe T. Brown, 21, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)

Bailey S. Denton, 24, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

RELEASED

None

