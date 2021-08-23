BOOKED-IN
Dale A. Wells, 64, Madison, warrant (felony)
Joshua Adam Gray, 41, Moores Hill, warrant (felony)
Gary Wayne Schuler Jr., 27, Memphis, hold for other agency (felony), possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine
David Franklin Wynn, 47, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Donovyn Jonel Holland, 21, Sellersburg, domestic battery, pointing a loaded firearm, intimidation with a weapon
D’Onta Dumel Hobson, 28, New Albany, warrant (misdemeanor)
Alfonso Junior-Mortinez, 21, Clarksville, operator never licensed
Dujuan Ellen Hughes, 49, Louisville, intimidation to police or other occupational professional, intimidation, criminal trespass (refusing to leave property)
Joshua Thurman Smith, 47, Jeffersonville, battery (moderate bodily injury, criminal trespass (entering property after denied entry)
Misty Renea Kerby, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Justin Ray Coomer, 38, Clarksville, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication
Gabriel W. DeBurger, 44, Memphis, hold for other agency (felony)
Zachary Elliott Krinnger, 26, Louisville, warrant (misdemeanor)
David Bryan Riley, 56, Scottsburg, warrant (felony)
Torien Rachmon McDonald, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony), strangulation, possession of marijuana, hash oil or spice where person knew product was marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, domestic battery
RELEASED
Amanda Elizabeth Pursell, 33, no address listed, driving while intoxicated (endangering a person)
William Lee James, 42, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Dana Charles Brock, 70, Louisville, panhandling
Shannon R. Lyons, 41, Charlestown, warrant (felony)
Kevin L. Riley, 28, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
BOOKED-IN
Christine E. Timmonds, 47, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear), hold for Washington County
Jack R. Vanover, 21, Depauw, warrant (violation of parole), hold for Harrison County
Timothy W. Fanning, 42, no address listed, warrant
Jodie l. Huff, 46, Palmyra, warrant (violation of parole)
Donald A. McKim, 55, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Jessica L. Simmons, 28, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Christopher L. Henderson , 41, no address listed, public nudity
Darrell L. Moore, 37, Hawesville, KY, needs to sign a waiver for Hancock County, KY
RELEASED
Mya L. Butcher, 18, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Tosha R. Linton, 40, New Salisbury, driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana
Sherriton R. Shemwell, 22, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Mikayla L. Moore, 26, New Albany, warrant (failure to appear)
Cheryl L. Quinones, 52, Clarksville, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, battery
Stephone L. Duncan, 23, Louisville, carrying a handgun without a license
Marissa N. Whittenberg, 26, Louisville, warrant (failure to appear)
Tia L. Edelen, 41, New Albany, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct
Aysionna D. Hinkle, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant
