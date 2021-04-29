CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Nina F. O'Neal, 34, New Albany, court order return
Vionn L. Compton, 28, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall
Steven Kelley Miller, 27, Hanover, warrant (felony)
Stephanie Rosengotter, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Stephen Ray Enlow, 55, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, burglary, resisting law enforcement, theft, criminal mischief
Henry Cornett Jr., 30, New Washington, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)
Donnie Gavin Watt, 43, Clarksville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine
Jeffery Fleenor, 36, no address listed, warrant (felony)
Cory Nathaniel Grant, 31, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
RELEASED
Larry Robert Loughman, 54, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Justin Jordan Underwood, 25, Clarksville, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Jessica L. Simmons, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant
Robert K. Ott, 39, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)
Jason A. Carter, 41, Paoli, warrant (violation of parole)
Richard R. Skinner, 64, Georgetown, operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Deante A. Williams, 53, New Albany, habitual traffic violator, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug
RELEASED
None
