CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Nina F. O'Neal, 34, New Albany, court order return

Vionn L. Compton, 28, Indianapolis, hold for U.S. Marshall

Steven Kelley Miller, 27, Hanover, warrant (felony)

Stephanie Rosengotter, 44, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Stephen Ray Enlow, 55, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, burglary, resisting law enforcement, theft, criminal mischief

Henry Cornett Jr., 30, New Washington, warrant (felony), warrant (misdemeanor)

Donnie Gavin Watt, 43, Clarksville, warrant (felony), possession of methamphetamine

Jeffery Fleenor, 36, no address listed, warrant (felony)

Cory Nathaniel Grant, 31, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

RELEASED

Larry Robert Loughman, 54, Jeffersonville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Justin Jordan Underwood, 25, Clarksville, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Jessica L. Simmons, 27, Jeffersonville, warrant

Robert K. Ott, 39, New Albany, warrant (violation of parole)

Jason A. Carter, 41, Paoli, warrant (violation of parole)

Richard R. Skinner, 64, Georgetown, operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Deante A. Williams, 53, New Albany, habitual traffic violator, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug

RELEASED

None

