CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Misty Renea Kerby, 43, Jeffersonville, public intoxication by alcohol

Rachel Nicole Whitworth, 37, Louisville, two felony warrants

Marciez Lorenzo-Raheem Sewell, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Earl Dion Mason, 40, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Antone Hunter, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Paul L. Overton, 56, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Vincent Montrese Richardson, 26, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Valerie L. Deckard, 41, Greenville, warrant (felony)

Steven Ray Faulkner, 39, Clarksville, unlawful possession of firearm by serious felon

Bobby J. Wright, 50, Clarksville, battery: no injury

Geddy Engleking, 36, Cox Creek, KY, warrant felony

Stephanie E. Hammons, 52, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)

RELEASED

Matthew Alan Marshall, 49, New Albany, criminal trespass: entering property after denied entry

Russell D. Brumley, 45, Louisville, warrant (felony)

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Branden L. Martin, 28, New Albany, unlawful possession of syringe

Tessa E. Martin, 26, Borden, warrant (felony)

Kristina F. Trowbridge, 28, New Albany, possession of narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia

Dorothy C. Denton, 42, Hardinsburg, warrant (felony)

Timothy J. Prairie, 38, Hendersonville, TN, public intoxication, disorderly conduct

RELEASED

Andrea M. Eurton, 27, New Albany, possession of marijuana (prior), possession of a handgun without a license

Alice M. McKinley, 60, New Albany, warrant (felony)

Sabrina N. Conteh, 25, Port Orchard, WA, theft

Marissa D. Robinson, 24, Brooklyn, NY, theft

