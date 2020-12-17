CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Misty Renea Kerby, 43, Jeffersonville, public intoxication by alcohol
Rachel Nicole Whitworth, 37, Louisville, two felony warrants
Marciez Lorenzo-Raheem Sewell, 24, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Earl Dion Mason, 40, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Antone Hunter, 37, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Paul L. Overton, 56, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Vincent Montrese Richardson, 26, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Valerie L. Deckard, 41, Greenville, warrant (felony)
Steven Ray Faulkner, 39, Clarksville, unlawful possession of firearm by serious felon
Bobby J. Wright, 50, Clarksville, battery: no injury
Geddy Engleking, 36, Cox Creek, KY, warrant felony
Stephanie E. Hammons, 52, Jeffersonville, hold for other agency (felony)
RELEASED
Matthew Alan Marshall, 49, New Albany, criminal trespass: entering property after denied entry
Russell D. Brumley, 45, Louisville, warrant (felony)
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Branden L. Martin, 28, New Albany, unlawful possession of syringe
Tessa E. Martin, 26, Borden, warrant (felony)
Kristina F. Trowbridge, 28, New Albany, possession of narcotic drug, possession of paraphernalia
Dorothy C. Denton, 42, Hardinsburg, warrant (felony)
Timothy J. Prairie, 38, Hendersonville, TN, public intoxication, disorderly conduct
RELEASED
Andrea M. Eurton, 27, New Albany, possession of marijuana (prior), possession of a handgun without a license
Alice M. McKinley, 60, New Albany, warrant (felony)
Sabrina N. Conteh, 25, Port Orchard, WA, theft
Marissa D. Robinson, 24, Brooklyn, NY, theft
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.