BOOKED-IN
Mary J. Lohden, 34, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Brenden Vincin Ferguson, 35, Madison, warrant (felony)
Bradley Alan Coleman, 44, Georgetown, warrant (felony)
Christopher Matthew Woosley, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Jeremiah Daniel Springer, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
Lucas James Collings, 35, Memphis, warrant (felony)
Jenevieve Mae Rumpel, 33, Borden, warrant (felony)
RELEASED
John Randall Kaelin III, 25, New Washington, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe
BOOKED-IN
Jessica L. Bowen, 36, Clarksville, warrant
Raymond L. Sharfenberger, 55, New Albany, invasion of privacy
Roy E. Higgs, 61, New Albany, warrant
Corey R. McElwain, 34, Georgetown, possession of controlled substance
RELEASED
Darrell A. Hamlin, 49, New Albany, warrant
Leila W. Lasseter, 69, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated (endangerment)
