BOOKED-IN

Mary J. Lohden, 34, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Brenden Vincin Ferguson, 35, Madison, warrant (felony)

Bradley Alan Coleman, 44, Georgetown, warrant (felony)

Christopher Matthew Woosley, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Jeremiah Daniel Springer, 38, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

Lucas James Collings, 35, Memphis, warrant (felony)

Jenevieve Mae Rumpel, 33, Borden, warrant (felony)

RELEASED

John Randall Kaelin III, 25, New Washington, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe

BOOKED-IN

Jessica L. Bowen, 36, Clarksville, warrant

Raymond L. Sharfenberger, 55, New Albany, invasion of privacy

Roy E. Higgs, 61, New Albany, warrant

Corey R. McElwain, 34, Georgetown, possession of controlled substance

RELEASED

Darrell A. Hamlin, 49, New Albany, warrant

Leila W. Lasseter, 69, Sellersburg, driving while intoxicated (endangerment)

