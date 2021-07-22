CLARK COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Dillan Terry Lush, 27, Scottsburg, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)

Kristen Nicole Points, 34, Monticello, KY, warrant (felony)

Phillip Haller Hutt Jr., 32, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)

Nikolas Allen Cook, 38, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)

Jermond L. Burdette, 29, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Vernon Eugene Douglas IV, 24, Louisville, warrant (felony)

Michael B. Warf, 41, Irvine, KY, warrant (felony)

Carmen Hulse, 35, Lexington, KY., warrant (felony)

Westley Smiddy, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)

April Elaine Hayworth, 32, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Antonio Lewis, 38, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall

Krista Grant, 46, Jeffersonville, embezzlement, misappropriation of money entrusted in suspect's care

Samantha T. Tellez, 34, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)

Shaw Michael Burton, 38 Clarksville, warrant (felony)

Heather Nichole Burton, 38, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia

RELEASED

Shawna Marie Nevins, 34, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia

FLOYD COUNTY

BOOKED-IN

Nathan B. Swift, 45, New Albany, warrant

RELEASED

None

