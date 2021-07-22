CLARK COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Dillan Terry Lush, 27, Scottsburg, hold for other agency (misdemeanor)
Kristen Nicole Points, 34, Monticello, KY, warrant (felony)
Phillip Haller Hutt Jr., 32, Clarksville, hold for other agency (felony)
Nikolas Allen Cook, 38, no address listed, warrant (misdemeanor)
Jermond L. Burdette, 29, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Vernon Eugene Douglas IV, 24, Louisville, warrant (felony)
Michael B. Warf, 41, Irvine, KY, warrant (felony)
Carmen Hulse, 35, Lexington, KY., warrant (felony)
Westley Smiddy, 41, Jeffersonville, warrant (felony)
April Elaine Hayworth, 32, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Antonio Lewis, 38, no address listed, hold for U.S. Marshall
Krista Grant, 46, Jeffersonville, embezzlement, misappropriation of money entrusted in suspect's care
Samantha T. Tellez, 34, Clarksville, warrant (misdemeanor)
Shaw Michael Burton, 38 Clarksville, warrant (felony)
Heather Nichole Burton, 38, Sellersburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia
RELEASED
Shawna Marie Nevins, 34, Jeffersonville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (schedule I or II drug), possession of syringe, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia
FLOYD COUNTY
BOOKED-IN
Nathan B. Swift, 45, New Albany, warrant
RELEASED
None
